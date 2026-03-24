World Cup Watch: Petar Musa on fire, Prince Owosu makes a push

This piece is kind of just turning into a weekly Musa update. He scored this weekend. Again. This time it was a dramatic 86th-minute game-winner in FC Dallas ' wild 4-3 Texas Derby victory vs. Houston .

He’s up to six goals this year for Dallas in just four starts. And with Croatia visiting the US during this international break, Musa locked down a spot with the squad for two friendlies. It’s a huge chance to make one last push for a spot on the final roster this summer.