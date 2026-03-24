Voices: Sam Jones

World Cup Watch: Petar Musa on fire, Prince Owosu makes a push

PrinceOwusu - WCW

J. Sam Jones

More than 50 players from across MLS are set to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

So, after each matchday, we thought it’d be best to take a look at which of those guys are playing their best ball as we head toward this summer’s big tournament. 

Here’s who stood out in Matchday 5 as we enter the final international break before final rosters are chosen.

DAL_Musa_Petar_MLS-OBJ-00056O
Petar Musa
Forward · FC Dallas
  • National team: Croatia
  • Caps: 8
  • Goals: 1

This piece is kind of just turning into a weekly Musa update. He scored this weekend. Again. This time it was a dramatic 86th-minute game-winner in FC Dallas' wild 4-3 Texas Derby victory vs. Houston.

He’s up to six goals this year for Dallas in just four starts. And with Croatia visiting the US during this international break, Musa locked down a spot with the squad for two friendlies. It’s a huge chance to make one last push for a spot on the final roster this summer.

RSL_Sanabria_Juan_Manuel_MLS-OBJ-00035G
Juan Manuel Sanabria
Defender · Real Salt Lake
  • National team: Uruguay
  • Caps: 3
  • Goals: 1

Sanabria picked up his second MLS assist this weekend as RSL drew with San Diego. He’s been a solid addition for an RSL side with a ton of upside. 

And he’s on track to be with Uruguay in June. Marcelo Bielsa called Sanabria into his 28-man roster for this international window. Uruguay will face England and Algeria.

MTL_Owusu_Prince_MLS-OBJ-0003EO
Prince Owusu
Forward · CF Montréal
  • National team: Ghana
  • Caps: 2
  • Goals: 0

Owusu only made a couple of cameo appearances for Ghana in 2025, but he’s been thriving for CF Montréal in 2026. He bagged a brace this weekend and is up to four goals and an assist in five matches this season.

He didn’t make the Black Stars’ squad during this break, but he’s doing all he can to make a late push for a spot.

TOR_Laryea_Richie_MLS-OBJ-0000NW
Richie Laryea
Defender · Toronto FC
  • National team: Canada
  • Caps: 72
  • Goals: 1

Laryea delivered his second assist of the season in Toronto’s 2-1 win over Columbus. Laryea is a lock for Canada’s World Cup roster and is in the squad for their upcoming friendlies versus Iceland and Tunisia. He’s in good form as we enter the last international break of the cycle.

MIA_Messi_Lionel_MLS-OBJ-000396
Lionel Messi
Midfielder · Inter Miami CF
  • National team: Argentina
  • Caps: 196
  • Goals: 115

Scored a goal, good at soccer, etc. etc. etc. 

Y’all get it at this point, right?

J. Sam Jones -
@J_SamJones

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