World Cup Golden Boot tracker: Who is the top goalscorer in Qatar?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22WC_golden_boot_tracker

© Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Now that all 32 nations have played one game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Golden Boot race is heating up.

Here’s a look at the top goalscorers in Qatar. The tiebreakers are:

  1. Most assists
  2. Fewest minutes played.

Note: A Silver Boot and a Bronze Boot are also awarded for the second and third-highest goalscorers, respectively.

This table will be updated after every matchday.

Player
Goals
Assists
Minutes Played
Matches
1. Mehdi Taremi (Iran)
2
1
180
2
2. Ferran Torres (Spain)
2
0
57
1
3. Bukayo Saka (England)
2
0
71
1
4. Enner Valencia (Ecuador)
2
0
77
1
5. Richarlison (Brazil)
2
0
79
1
6. Olivier Giroud (France)
2
0
89
1

World Cup: Past Golden Boot winners

Over the past few decades, here are Golden Boot winners at the quadrennial tournament. Historically, five or six goals are enough to win.

  • 2018: Harry Kane (England - 6 goals)
  • 2014: James Rodríguez (Colombia - 6 goals)
  • 2010: Thomas Müller (Germany - 5 goals)
  • 2006: Miroslav Klose (Germany - 5 goals)
  • 2002: Ronaldo (Brazil - 8 goals)
  • 1998: Davor Šuker (Croatia - 6 goals)
  • 1994: Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria), Oleg Salenko (Russia) - 6 goals
  • 1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy - 6 goals)
  • 1986: Gary Lineker (England - 6 goals)
  • 1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy - 6 goals)
World Cup

Related Stories

USMNT Player Ratings: World Cup advancement is within reach after England draw
World Cup clinching scenarios: How USMNT can advance after draw vs. England
USA grab point against England, keep World Cup hopes alive
More News
More News
USMNT Player Ratings: World Cup advancement is within reach after England draw

USMNT Player Ratings: World Cup advancement is within reach after England draw
World Cup clinching scenarios: How USMNT can advance after draw vs. England

World Cup clinching scenarios: How USMNT can advance after draw vs. England
USA grab point against England, keep World Cup hopes alive

USA grab point against England, keep World Cup hopes alive
Three takeaways as USMNT get almost everything right against England
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Three takeaways as USMNT get almost everything right against England
John Herdman remark turns Canada vs. Croatia into unexpected grudge match

John Herdman remark turns Canada vs. Croatia into unexpected grudge match
USMNT lineup vs. England: Haji Wright gets first World Cup start

USMNT lineup vs. England: Haji Wright gets first World Cup start
More News
Video
Video
The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
15:21

The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
O Canada: An Impressive World Cup Performance from CANMNT | Club & Country Today
22:27

O Canada: An Impressive World Cup Performance from CANMNT | Club & Country Today
Canada Plays First Men's World Cup Game in 36 Years: What to Expect | Club & Country Preview
10:45

Canada Plays First Men's World Cup Game in 36 Years: What to Expect | Club & Country Preview
Did the U.S. Let a World Cup Win Slip Away? | Club & Country Today
1:20:59

Did the U.S. Let a World Cup Win Slip Away? | Club & Country Today
More Video