World Cup Golden Boot tracker: Who is the top goalscorer in Qatar?

Now that all 32 nations have played one game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Golden Boot race is heating up.
Here’s a look at the top goalscorers in Qatar. The tiebreakers are:
- Most assists
- Fewest minutes played.
Note: A Silver Boot and a Bronze Boot are also awarded for the second and third-highest goalscorers, respectively.
This table will be updated after every matchday.
Player
Goals
Assists
Minutes Played
Matches
1. Mehdi Taremi (Iran)
2
1
180
2
2. Ferran Torres (Spain)
2
0
57
1
3. Bukayo Saka (England)
2
0
71
1
4. Enner Valencia (Ecuador)
2
0
77
1
5. Richarlison (Brazil)
2
0
79
1
6. Olivier Giroud (France)
2
0
89
1
World Cup: Past Golden Boot winners
Over the past few decades, here are Golden Boot winners at the quadrennial tournament. Historically, five or six goals are enough to win.
- 2018: Harry Kane (England - 6 goals)
- 2014: James Rodríguez (Colombia - 6 goals)
- 2010: Thomas Müller (Germany - 5 goals)
- 2006: Miroslav Klose (Germany - 5 goals)
- 2002: Ronaldo (Brazil - 8 goals)
- 1998: Davor Šuker (Croatia - 6 goals)
- 1994: Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria), Oleg Salenko (Russia) - 6 goals
- 1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy - 6 goals)
- 1986: Gary Lineker (England - 6 goals)
- 1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy - 6 goals)