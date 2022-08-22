World Cup countdown: Who were Canada soccer’s key weekend performers?

Our new series is underway, analyzing some of Canada ’s most important performers from the club soccer weekend that was – all in advance of the FIFA 2022 World Cup .

Drawn into Group F , Canada will also play two friendlies in the September window against Qatar (Sept. 23) and Uruguay (Sept. 27), both held in Austria. And a mere three months remain before 32 teams descend on the Middle East, where Les Rouges will be competing in their first World Cup since 1986.

From across Europe and in MLS, here’s a selection of the top-performing Canadian internationals across the globe this weekend. Competition is ramping up to make head coach John Herdman’s 26-man squad; players who were in previously precarious situations are now thriving and a few names are making a late push to crack the World Cup roster in November.

Regardless, a motivated and engaged David is great news for the Canadian men’s national team. Ideally, he stays in this inside forward role because David is best deployed playing behind a No. 9, or as part of a duo where he can alternate dropping deep and pushing forward.

David started up front for Les Dogues, a rarity so far with the 22-year-old shuttled to the right flank in an inside forward role vs. Auxerre and Nantes in the opening two matches, racking up two goals and two assists in the process. Even in the blowout, David was still taking on PSG’s defense, registering two shots – although neither really tested goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was a tough day at the office for Jonathan David and Lille, who were blown out 7-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1’s marquee clash on Sunday.

Vitoria spent the last few seasons at Moreirense in Portugal, and there were concerns he’d reach a stagnation point upon leaving. That doesn’t seem to be the case at Chaves, promoted for 2022-23 from the second division.

The 35-year-old had three clearances, two interceptions, two blocks and won all five of his aerial duels. To top it off, Vitoria is deployed in the center of a back three when Chaves have possession. That’s precisely how he’s utilized for Canada so the more reps he earns in that role, the better for the national team when the World Cup rolls around.

If there were any concerns about Steven Vitoria’s potential playing time at Chaves in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, it’s been put to rest. The veteran defender picked up his third straight start in a 1-1 draw with Vizela on Saturday and was immense at the back.

CF Montréal have become the hotbed for Canadian internationals in MLS, especially when it comes to defenders. And having picked up a clean sheet in a 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night, there were several standouts.

However, none are more fascinating than Alistair Johnston. Not only has he shined at right wingback in Montréal’s 3-5-2 formation, but he’s added more offensive characteristics to his game this season.

Johnston burst forward in the 34th minute against New England and picked out Mathieu Choiniere in the box with a cutback, but Choiniere couldn’t corral the ball in time to release a shot. His set pieces were a threat, too, with Kei Kamara and Gabriele Corbo coming close to scoring off corners in the first half.

Considering Johnston has been utilized as a right-sided center back for Canada due to his defensive prowess, this could add an interesting wrinkle to the national team. Richie Laryea or Tajon Buchanan will likely be preferred on the right, but Johnston’s crossing abilities could be useful in Qatar.