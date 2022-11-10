World Cup: Charlotte FC star Karol Swiderski makes Poland roster

Charlotte FC’s star forward is part of Poland’s 26-man roster for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, as announced Thursday by manager Czesław Michniewicz. He’ll feature alongside FC Barcelona star​​ Robert Lewandowski.

In Qatar, they’ll open Group C play on Nov. 22 against Mexico. Afterwards, matches against Saudi Arabia (Nov. 26) and Argentina (Nov. 30) will help decide which top two finishers advance to the 16-team knockout round.

Swiderski, 25, has eight goals in 17 appearances for Poland. He’ll hope to continue that goalscorer’s touch as The White and Red enter their second-straight World Cup.

Last January, Charlotte signed Swiderski as their first-ever Designated Player for a reported $5 million fee from Greek top-flight club PAOK. He finished as the expansion club’s leading scorer with 10 goals and six assists across 30 games.