World Cup: Charlotte FC star Karol Swiderski makes Poland roster

The game’s biggest stage awaits you, Karol Swiderski.
Charlotte FC’s star forward is part of Poland’s 26-man roster for the FIFA 2022 World Cup, as announced Thursday by manager Czesław Michniewicz. He’ll feature alongside FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski.
In Qatar, they’ll open Group C play on Nov. 22 against Mexico. Afterwards, matches against Saudi Arabia (Nov. 26) and Argentina (Nov. 30) will help decide which top two finishers advance to the 16-team knockout round.
Swiderski, 25, has eight goals in 17 appearances for Poland. He’ll hope to continue that goalscorer’s touch as The White and Red enter their second-straight World Cup.
Last January, Charlotte signed Swiderski as their first-ever Designated Player for a reported $5 million fee from Greek top-flight club PAOK. He finished as the expansion club’s leading scorer with 10 goals and six assists across 30 games.
Swiderski’s teammate in Charlotte, winger Kamil Jozwiak, didn’t make the roster. Former Chicago Fire FC winger Przemyslaw Frankowski is on the squad, while former New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa is out injured.