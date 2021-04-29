Will Chicharito break an MLS record against Seattle?

It's been quite the turnaround so far for Hernandez in 2021, coming off a disappointing debut campaign in MLS that saw him score just two goals in 12 games. The longtime standout Mexico international only needed two games to pass that mark thanks to his season-opening brace against Inter Miami CF , which he followed up with a huge hat trick against the New York Red Bulls .

The Galaxy also won both those games, making them the only MLS team to take all six points from their first two matches, which is surely the statistic of most concern to first-year head coach Greg Vanney. But Chicharito's quest for history will certainly make for an interesting subplot for a matchup with a Seattle squad that represents a chief nemesis for the Galaxy in their quest for Western Conference superiority.