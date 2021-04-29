Will Chicharito break an MLS record against Seattle?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez's early-season goal-scoring tear for the LA Galaxy already has him in some historic company, and he'll have an opportunity to achieve another milestone when he takes the field for his team's Sunday matchup against the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field (9 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

Hernandez has already tied with former Houston Dynamo FC star Brian Ching for the most goals ever scored by an MLS player through his team's first two games of the season with five, which Ching achieved during the 2006 season.

With two more goals against Seattle, Hernandez would break the record set by MLS legend Ante Razov, who scored six times in his first three games of the year for Chicago Fire FC back in 1999. Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, Ching and the Galaxy's Edson Buddle and Carlos Ruiz make up the rest of the list, all tied at five apiece.

Most goals through first three games of a season in MLS history
Goals
Player
Team
Dates
6
Ante Razov
CHI
3/20/99 - 4/3/99
5
Josef Martinez
ATL
3/5/17- 3/18/17
5
Edson Buddle
LA
3/27/10 - 4/10/10
5
Brian Ching
HOU
4/2/06 - 4/15/06
5
Carlos Ruiz
LA
3/23/02 - 4/13/02
5
Javier Hernandez
LA
4/18/21 -

It's been quite the turnaround so far for Hernandez in 2021, coming off a disappointing debut campaign in MLS that saw him score just two goals in 12 games. The longtime standout Mexico international only needed two games to pass that mark thanks to his season-opening brace against Inter Miami CF, which he followed up with a huge hat trick against the New York Red Bulls.

The Galaxy also won both those games, making them the only MLS team to take all six points from their first two matches, which is surely the statistic of most concern to first-year head coach Greg Vanney. But Chicharito's quest for history will certainly make for an interesting subplot for a matchup with a Seattle squad that represents a chief nemesis for the Galaxy in their quest for Western Conference superiority.

Javier Hernandez LA Galaxy

Advertising

Related Stories

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 3
Midweek Analyst: Latif Blessing's brain, plus stat and young player of the week

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Ezequiel Barco wins Goal of the Week for Week 2 for stunner vs. Fire
Goal of the Week

Ezequiel Barco wins Goal of the Week for Week 2 for stunner vs. Fire
MLS Fantasy Week 3 positional rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 3 positional rankings
Will Chicharito break an MLS record against Seattle?

Will Chicharito break an MLS record against Seattle?
Behind Toronto FC's acquisition of Yeferson Soteldo and what's next 
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Behind Toronto FC's acquisition of Yeferson Soteldo and what's next 
Gonzalo, Federico Higuain may miss Inter Miami's weekend match after mother passes away

Gonzalo, Federico Higuain may miss Inter Miami's weekend match after mother passes away
Jordan Morris injury "more serious" than last ACL tear

Jordan Morris injury "more serious" than last ACL tear
More News
Video
Video
Sergio Santos simulation/embellishment
0:13

Sergio Santos simulation/embellishment
Listen: How Chicharito's LA Galaxy hat-trick was called around the world
2:13

Listen: How Chicharito's LA Galaxy hat-trick was called around the world
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Club América | April 28, 2021
4:08

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Club América | April 28, 2021
PK GOAL: Felipe Mora, Portland Timbers - 97th minute
0:52

PK GOAL: Felipe Mora, Portland Timbers - 97th minute
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.