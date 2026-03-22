Wilfried Zaha, Pep Biel golazos pace historic Charlotte FC rout

Zaha and Biel each netted gorgeous goals, aided by a brace from Archie Goodwin , to continue The Crown's unbeaten home record this season.

The goal was Biel's fourth in five matches this season.

In the second half, Biel extended The Crown's lead to 3-0 with a pinpoint free kick from just outside the box, leaving no chance for USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath .

Biel began his big night early, assisting Israeli international Idan Toklamati from a set piece to open the scoring in the 14th minute. Following 12g/10 in his first full MLS season last year, the 29-year-old Spaniard provided his first helper of the year to kick off the goalscoring bonanza.

Zaha, who's on loan from Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray through June, improved to 1g/2a on the season.

Receiving the ball in stride, the Ivorian icon drove his defender into the box before unleashing a powerful curler into the side netting to extend the lead to 4-0 in the 68th minute.

Meanwhile, Zaha netted his first goal of the year with an equally impressive finish.

A Good-win

After earning just one point in their first two matches of 2026, Charlotte have picked up seven points in their past three games to climb into third place in the Eastern Conference (2W-1L-2D, 8 points).

The other positive sign for Dean Smith's side? Contributions are coming from everywhere.

In addition to the superstars living up to their billing, Toklomati netted his second goal of the year as the U22 initiative striker angles for a breakout year even stronger than the 11g/4a he provided last season.

Plus, Goodwin put the cherry on top of the memorable night with a late brace, the backup striker's first MLS goals, assisted by the club's third DP, Liel Abada.