Why the Columbus Crew are falling short of expectations in 2021

There’s still plenty of time for Columbus to right the ship, but with more than half of the season already in the rearview mirror, Caleb Porter’s team has some serious introspection to do. What’s different this time around?

After a locker room celebration-filled end to the 2020 campaign, something has changed for Columbus in 2021. Through 19 games, the Crew have collected just 24 points and are eighth in the Eastern Conference, which puts them one spot (and two points) below the playoff line. They’ve lost four straight games by a combined 12-5 scoreline, leaking goals at an uncharacteristic rate. Their 21 goals scored are tied for third-worst in the East.

Just over eight months after lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, the Columbus Crew are preparing for another game against the Sounders, a nationally broadcast rematch on Saturday at Lower.com Field (5:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes). This time, though, only one side is on track to add silverware to their trophy cabinet at some point this season – and it’s not Columbus.

Lucas Zelerayan struck first. Six minutes later, Derrick Etienne struck the next blow. Then it was Zelerayan again as the second half wound down, icing the game in the 82nd minute. The home crowd, decked out in black and yellow, celebrated in cathartic fashion. Their team, during the last major game at Historic Crew Stadium, had just rolled past the Seattle Sounders 3-0 to win MLS Cup 2020 .

An MLS Cup winner quickly falling from glory is surprising, though not unheard of. An MLS Cup winner quickly falling from glory after strengthening their roster over the offseason? Now that’s a bit more surprising. With forward Bradley Wright-Phillips and midfielder Kevin Molino joining Columbus’ attacking core via free agency, the Crew looked poised to knife through opposing defenses in 2021. That, uh, hasn’t happened: Columbus are currently 24th in MLS in non-penalty xG per 90 minutes with 0.836.

Now, it’s important to note that the Crew have endured some major injury problems this year. Center-mid Artur has been out. Left back Milton Valenzuela has been out. Their two new attackers, BWP and Molino, have both missed chunks of the season. The list literally goes on and on. Plus, add the strain of missing Gyasi Zardes and a handful of others for parts of June and July during the Gold Cup, and you’ve got yourself a pretty thin squad.

Even though I’m not going to devote much more time to their injury struggles, I don’t want to understate how difficult it is to be forced into rotating your starting XI on such a consistent basis. It messes with the Crew’s ability to find any sort of rhythm on the field and it makes Porter’s job very, very hard.