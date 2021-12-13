Why Real Salt Lake coach Pablo Mastroeni opted to "follow my heart"

Two years ago, Pablo Mastroeni was about as far away from his past soccer life as a former professional head coach, World Cup veteran, MLS Best XI and MLS Cup winner can be: quite literally digging ditches for a friend’s water company in the Denver area after his firing by the Colorado Rapids , as he related to Grant Wahl in a recent podcast conversation.

It’s an understatement to say that his soccer stock has risen substantially of late, thanks to what you might call his bailout of Real Salt Lake after former boss Freddy Juarez’s sudden departure for an assistant’s job with the Seattle Sounders in late August.

Having joined Juarez’s staff just a few months prior, Mastroeni stepped into the breach, steering RSL into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as interim head coach and leading them on an unlikely underdog run to the Western Conference Final via upsets of Seattle and Sporting Kansas City. Along the way, as he describes it, he eschewed the formal interview process, asking general manager Elliot Fall to judge him on his actual product instead.

On Monday Salt Lake officially removed his interim tag, confirming that they – like many others outside Utah – liked what they saw.

“I didn't want to spend energy on putting together a presentation to interview for the job when I have a bunch of guys in that locker room that need guidance,” Mastroeni told reporters. “I had to galvanize the group, make sure we were able to compete, make sure we stayed the course and were relevant towards the end of the season to vie for a playoff spot. And that's where I wanted all my energy to go. It wasn't that I didn't want the job.

“I had the opportunity to work with this group for four months. And if the style of play was in line with what the club wanted, if the culture was what the club wanted, if the mentality of the group was expressed, and more importantly, if the results went our way, then I felt like it was a real-life interview.”