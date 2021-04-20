Why NYCFC's transfer strategy has evolved since Lampard and Pirlo

“I hear that a lot, about the big names,” NYCFC CEO Brad Sims told media on a virtual roundtable. “Getting big-name players does not necessarily translate to winning in MLS. By the way, it doesn’t necessarily translate to commercial success, for NYCFC or other teams. It’s challenging, those are not usually investments that generate a positive ROI (return on investment).”

That club-building philosophy has faded at NYCFC, as those players slowly trickled out and the sporting strategy evolved.

David Villa, Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo headlined the Cityzen's first couple of seasons. They're players that every casual soccer fans knows, irrespective of their MLS fandom. It was exciting and, in turn, these legends were supposed to inspire wins and drive interest.

You could go to Yankee Stadium and watch legends of the game, one last push before hanging up their boots. World Cup and Champions League winners, guys whose trophy cabinets were stuffed to the brim with team and individual accolades alike. A sea of Spain, England and Italy kits from over the years in the stands, featuring the names of current NYCFC stars on the back.

In the club’s inaugural 2015 season, they recorded just two wins in the eight games that Villa, Lampard and Pirlo all appeared in. They averaged 0.8 points per game during that span, while averaging 1.1 points per game that same season while missing at least one of those players. The next season had improvement, as the team won seven of the 14 games all three stars started, averaging 1.7 PPG.

Lampard left after the 2016 season, Pirlo after 2017 and Villa after 2018. Their DP spots have since been occupied by Maxi Moralez (signed at age 30), Jesus Medina (20) and Alexandru Mitrita (24).

Sims himself joined the club after the 2018 season, while sporting director David Lee was promoted to the role in 2019 after originally joining the club in 2017 under now-Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna.

“If there were situations where they definitely would translate to wins and championships, that’s one thing. If we felt that was the case, we would have continued on that trajectory.” Sims said. “But if you look at ‘big-names’ at NYCFC for the first four years versus the last two years, we have had more success on the pitch. More points per game, the number two team in all of MLS the last two years alone, with no big names. We’ve had more success with the current strategy.”

NYCFC topped the Eastern Conference standings in 2019, finishing second in the Supporters' Shield race behind a record-breaking LAFC. Last year, in Ronny Deila's first year at the helm, the club finished fifth in the East before exiting in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs to Orlando City.

Expect the club to continue doubling down on this ethos.

MLS introduced a new U-22 initiative this winter, incentivizing teams to re-sign homegrown talent to more lucrative deals or acquire younger players across the globe. NYCFC made quick use of the new mechanism, acquiring 20-year-old rising Brazilian winger Thiago Andrade.