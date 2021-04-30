Why Jesse Marsch to RB Leipzig is a huge deal for American soccer

Now, it’s about seeing what heights Marsch can reach during his this RB Leipzig chapter. He’s set to reunite with former RBNY midfielder Tyler Adams, too, and organize a high-quality side that can challenge for silverware on several fronts.

“I think Jesse Marsch is ready for the opportunity,” Charlie Davies said on Extratime. “It didn't come too soon, it’s not too big of a move. I think it’s the right next step and he’s in the same system, so he’s going to have the support. He’s going to have the financial support to go and sign players he needs, he’ll probably bring some Salzburg players, whether it’s now or later down the line."