Report: Jesse Marsch to replace Julian Nagelsmann as RB Leipzig coach

Former New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch will reportedly be named the next head coach of Bundesliga powerhouse RB Leipzig, making the jump from sister club Red Bull Salzburg.
Derek Rae, ESPN’s lead Bundesliga commentator, said Marsch will replace Julian Nagelsmann, who departed for Bayern Munich. German publication Kicker also reported that an agreement between Marsch and Leipzig is in place with the American having turned down approaches from Eintracht Frankfurt and Premier League side Tottenham.
Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano also tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a deal was done.
Marsch, who coached CF Montréal and the New York Red Bulls before making the move to Europe, has been on an upward trajectory since arriving as a Leipzig assistant in July, 2018.
A little less than a year later, Marsch was appointed Salzburg manager and became the first American to coach in the UEFA Champions League and win a major European trophy when he guided Salzburg to the Austrian Cup.
Rae tweeted there are some particulars still to be worked out, including a fee between the sister clubs.