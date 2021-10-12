Why 2021's top 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR players carry so much potential

Let’s use data to glean more, shall we? It’s the most wonderful time of the year, after all.

After tallying the votes, the official 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list is out – and it’s full of promising young MLS players from countries all over the world. Today, though, we’re not here to talk about all 22 of those players. Instead, we’re going to take a deeper look at the top five players on the 22 Under 22 list to try and uncover what makes them effective on the field now – and what could make them even more effective in the future.

It’s actually about 22 Under 22 season, and that time is now squarely upon us.

Listen closely, everyone. I’m about to let you all in on a little secret. You know that Andy Williams song called “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”? Usually that song is played exclusively around December’s holiday season, but I’ve recently been informed that Williams’ song isn’t about the holidays at all.

One of his most impressive skills is his ability to find and exploit space in the box. Pepi finds gaps between defenders and takes care to fill those gaps with well-timed runs, like on this goal from Dallas’ 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes in September. Look at how Pepi begins to fade towards the back post before changing the angle of his run and cutting in front of a defender. It’s Chris Wondolowski -esque.

Looking at Second Spectrum’s expected goals metric, Pepi is sixth in MLS in total open-play xG this season (7.82). He’s certainly over-performing his xG by a sizable amount, which has raised some very valid questions about his ability to continue scoring at his current rate. It’s statistically likely that Pepi will experience a dip in scoring form. Still, many of the tools that the El Paso native uses to score goals should encourage Pepi’s future employer.

There are very few MLS players who have had a better 2021 season than Ricardo Pepi . While FC Dallas have struggled this year, taking club form, national team impact and transfer rumors into account, Pepi has had a wild year. His 12 open-play goals put him tied for third in the league – and the 18-year-old homegrown is also at least seven years younger than any of the players in front of him on that list.

Other times in the box, Pepi simply stays still to remain in a pre-existing pocket of space. His first goal for the USMNT against Jamaica earlier this month is a great example of Pepi’s patient movement (or lack of movement) in key goalscoring areas.

Outside the box, Pepi is still learning how and when to move. And at a relatively slender 6-foot-1, he still looks to be growing into his frame. However, as Pepi matures and racks up more minutes as a starting No. 9, expect his movement and physicality to improve. If those two things match his skill in the box, there’s no telling where Pepi’s career might go.

Still, it’s hard to not enjoy watching Dike play soccer. When you watch footage of him, one thing that stands out is his strong right foot. So far this year, the majority of Dike’s shots have come with his right foot – and he’s scored some impressive goals with it. This strike from Orlando's 3-2 win over the Columbus Crew earlier this season is just one example of the havoc that Dike can wreak on his favored side.

Dike scored eight goals in just over 1,200 minutes in 2020 with Orlando City, nine goals in almost 1,300 minutes during his loan spell with Barnsley, and has tacked on another six goals in just over 800 MLS minutes this season. Like Pepi, though, Dike is over-performing his open-play xG by a pretty large margin. This year, Dike has scored five open-play goals on just 2.04 open-play xG, which leads to questions about the striker’s long-term scoring viability.

Daryl Dike has been a busy man. After bursting onto the scene with Orlando City SC in 2020, Dike spent four months on loan with Barnsley in the English Championship, nearly helping The Tykes earn promotion to the Premier League, before returning to Orlando City and MLS in June 2021. He’s played a lot of soccer in a lot of places during the last year-and-a-half. And he’s scored a lot of goals, too.

Dike should continue to develop his game with the ball at his feet and become a more versatile shooter, but his current combination of size and strength already makes him an extremely challenging matchup for any defender.

When Orlando City are in possession, Dike tends to stay close to the opposing backline instead of dropping into midfield to get touches on the ball. He averages 10.6 touches per 90 minutes, which is 19th among strikers in MLS with at least 100 total touches this season. His size (listed as 6-foot-1, 220 pounds) can be a real asset in possession, though. During his loan spell at Barnsley, Dike was consistently used as an outlet in possession and battled against opposing center backs to win the ball and draw fouls in advanced areas.

The power that he gets on those right-footed strikes is almost mind-blowing. If a center back lets Dike get on his right side, you can almost always expect a driven shot toward goal.

Able to play center back or central defensive midfield, Sands’ vision and physicality make him an asset when NYCFC are defending. With his vision, the club's first-ever homegrown signing can move to block passing lanes and discourage opponents from playing into his defensive area. Using Second Spectrum’s tactical camera angle, it’s pretty easy to admire Sands’ defensive movement. This clip shows how Sands’ (#16, orange cleats, playing as a CDM in a double pivot) subtle defensive shifts make ball progression challenging for the opposition.

The first non-attacking player on this year’s 22 Under 22 list, James Sands has been excellent for NYCFC in 2021. There have been little dips in form along the way, but Sands’ skillset and positional versatility have made him a key member of Ronny Deila’s team.

First, you can see Sands shift towards the near side to block Nashville SC left wing back Taylor Washington's passing lane into Brian Anunga, which forces Nashville to attack down the wing instead of through the middle. Then, Sands closes the ball down and forces a backwards pass. Still, despite Sands’ best efforts, Alex Muyl finds Hany Mukhtar in the left half-space and Nashville break through.

I like the above clip because 1) it shows Sands take a great initial angle to deny Nashville easy access into central midfield and 2) it shows his frustration when his teammates don’t rotate quickly enough to deny that same access into central midfield. Sands reads the game so well. He knows where he needs to be (and he usually gets there) and he also knows where his teammates should be.

As impressive as his defensive game is, Sands’ work on the ball may be the most notable facet of his performance this season. In the past, Sands has been justly criticized for a lack of forward passing ability. In 2021, he’s answered his critics. Sands isn’t a deep-lying playmaker, but he has become a more adventurous passer. Compared to 2020, Sands is passing the ball further, playing more progressive passes and is bypassing more defenders per 100 passes.