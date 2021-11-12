Who won the most duels in the 2021 MLS regular season?

What does that signify? A duel is any 50-50 contest between two players of opposing sides in the match. For every duel won there is a corresponding duel lost depending on the outcome of the contest.

Not all duels are true 50-50 splits in terms of the possibility of winning the ball. Part of this depends on the position on the field where a player is trying to win the ball. Forwards typically have low duel win rates because they're trying not only to win the ball in the moment but keep possession. Defenders have high duel win rates because often it's good enough just to clear the danger. A team's style of play also matters. A high pressing team like Duncan's RBNY will engage in more duels over the course of their average match.