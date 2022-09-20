Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Weeks 31 & 32?

The kids served up a truly outstanding field for this edition. Here’s our best effort at classifying the best of the best.

How clutch have young players been in these critical final weeks of the 2022 season? Here’s just one small but telling data point: A striking 28% of those who earned MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi honors in Weeks 31 or 32 are YPPOTW-eligible.

A quarter-hour after that, he pounced on a loose ball and slotted home after Ethan Finlay ’s effort clanged off the woodwork to seal the win. Then in a matter of seconds, Djitté had bagged the first hat trick in club history by coolly finishing off a quick transition.

The U22 Initiative signing entered for the final half-hour or so with the score still at 0-0 at Q2 Stadium, Austin laboring to break down a stubborn Real Salt Lake . Barely two minutes later he flicked a gorgeous pass from Diego Fagúndez past Zac MacMath to break the deadlock.

With Maxi Urruti enjoying a career year and Danny Hoesen healthy again, ATX ’s Senegalese striker has found minutes harder to come by this season. Djitté certainly seized the opportunity handed to him by Josh Wolff last Wednesday, though.

“This is why they brought me here, to be decisive.”

Those were Almada’s ice-cold words after starting and finishing the move that created the only goal in ATL’s potentially season-saving win over Orlando City at midweek. It was the highlight of a man-of-the-match performance in which he logged 72 touches, distributed at an 84% accuracy rate (including two key passes), completed 5/7 dribbles and essentially dragged his team to the result they desperately needed.

Then, on short rest against the league’s hottest team, the 21-year-old Argentine did it all over again on Saturday, posting nearly identical numbers save the goal in a 0-0 home draw that wasn’t ideal for their narrow path to Audi MLS Cup Playoffs qualification, but keeps them alive with two games to go. He’s now up to 6g/11a on the season, and only five players in the league have laid on more key passes than his 69.