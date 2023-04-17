Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 8?

The blood and heat of a derby match can be a brutally unforgiving environment for an inexperienced player, magnifying nerves and testing resilience. Conversely, it’s all the more impressive when a youngster steps up to the intensity of such occasions and makes a positive difference.

Mosquera , 20, has looked promising since arriving from Independiente Medellín as a U22 Initiative signing last summer, and his exclamation point of a strike in the 4-1 comeback win over the rivals from what Portlanders like to call “that fishing village” might just add his name to Rose City lore:

For all their problems in 2023, the Timbers have been quite good in rivalry games lately. And the current Cascadia Cup holders, long known for a reliance on veterans, got a major boost from one of their freshest faces on Saturday as they stunned the Seattle Sounders with four late goals at Providence Park.

The Colombian right back also went 3/6 on dribbles, directed three shots on goal, won five duels and hoovered up nine recoveries. He’s provided a welcome splash of vibrance not unlike what his countryman Santiago Moreno has done in more advanced attacking positions since 2021.

As if FC Dallas aren’t already blessed with abundant crops of talent from their fertile academy, now they’ve got an unexpected and most welcome boost from what can accurately be categorized as a fairytale bolt from the blue – or perhaps more specifically, Tanzania via Abilene, Texas.

Kamungo has already lived an incredible story, emigrating from a refugee camp in his homeland to the windswept West Texas plains as an adolescent, then earning a contract from North Texas SC, FCD’s second team, via a strong showing at an open tryout. Apparently he was drawn to NTSC’s event because they charged less than those of the other professional outfits he was considering.