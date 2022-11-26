Who starts? Canada lineup prediction for World Cup game vs. Croatia

In football and life, you want to be rewarded for your efforts.

Before the Group F finale Thursday against Morocco, here’s the lineup I think Herdman will turn to in Doha – possibly even getting our country’s first-ever men’s World Cup victory and goal.

They can get out of Group F, but it won’t be easy. Croatia are a better team than Belgium right now, the only difference being they’re perhaps not as strong up top or in goal.

Canada were fantastic against Belgium, winning the crowd and getting respect from everyone in the tournament. But after a 1-0 loss , they now need to get a result against Croatia on Sunday (11 am ET | FS1 & Telemundo in United States; TSN in Canada) to stay alive in the 2022 FIFA World Cup .

Midfield swap

One big change I could see? Atiba Hutchinson heading to the bench.

Atiba is one game away from the 100-cap milestone, but is he up for three games in eight days? That's hard after a long time out at Beşiktaş. He could still sub on, but starting may be a lot to ask.

From there, I see Samuel Piette and Jonathan Osorio coming in alongside Stephen Eustáquio to form a three-man midfield. Croatia’s strength is in the center of the park with Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović and Luka Modrić. That’s their strongest point and they’re very good at maintaining the ball and dictating play, like we saw in their opening 0-0 draw against Morocco.

So for Canada, the key is getting experience out there to disrupt Croatia – especially Modrić. He’s 37, but don’t forget he won the Ballon d'Or award in 2018 and is still one of Real Madrid’s best players. For someone like that, their quality never goes away.

Some may call for Ismaël Koné to start, but I think he's more of a wild card coming off the bench. He can add to the game with a profile that's more attacking.

Forward duo

I’m going with two up top: Jonathan David and Cyle Larin. Their partnership was so good during the Concacaf Octagonal, and now they must execute and finish off the chances they will create against Croatia.

Execution and decision-making will be key. Against Belgium, they demonstrated they could attack, they could be in the box. But at the end of the day it was the final-third choice – shooting when you should pass, passing when you should shoot – or that little moment that was lacking. That's what makes the difference in those games.