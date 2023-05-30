Who is Club León? LAFC’s CCL opponent isn’t a grande but has big support

It was a quick walk to training, and Miguel Ibarra was already in playing shape, so he never thought about catching a ride or calling an Uber. It only took a few steps to realize his mistake.

Ibarra had just joined Club León, and while his previous club Minnesota United FC had passionate fans, it was nothing like this.

“Everybody just bombarded me. Security had to come and get me,” the former US international remembered with a chuckle this week. “I was so shocked when all that happened. I could barely walk anywhere. Knowing the love and all the support that would be shown to me and putting on the León shirt … it was a dream I had.”

The current Charlotte Independence winger specifically recalls squaring off with América and Chivas, and while LAFC’s Concacaf Champions League final opponent doesn’t have anywhere near the support locally or worldwide those two grandes have, it’s still a beloved team.

The city sits at the heart of a metro area with a population of more than two million, making it the fourth-biggest in Mexico after Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. Traveling LAFC fans can make a quick walk from the Nou Camp, which hosted matches in the 1970 and 1986 World Cups, to the leather markets near the bus station. The city has long been identified with leather and with shoemaking, with a large number of shoes produced in North America manufactured in León.

It’s also located a quick bus ride from Guanajuato capital, a UNESCO Heritage city and not far from San Miguel de Allende, a city popular with both Mexican tourists and American retirees.