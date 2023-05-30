From #MLS4RSL to CCL favorites? LAFC leave MLS community divided

LAFC , on Wednesday evening (10 pm ET | FS1, TUDN), visit Club León for the first leg of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League final. It’s the fourth time an MLS side has contested the continental final in the last six years, so most observers have grown familiar with the sight, and the league finally made its long-sought breakthrough with the Seattle Sounders ’ historic capture of the ‘22 trophy.

“It was this improbable thing, and so you really got the whole league rallying around you, and it was just very much together because we wanted to raise the international profile of MLS, we wanted to make it better.”

“I remember being deeply moved by that,” said Garth Lagerwey, who is currently Atlanta United ’s president and CEO, but was Salt Lake’s general manager at the time, and went on to play a similar role in building the Sounders side that won last year. “That you had the whole league, top to bottom, turning out, recording video messages in support of the quest. Look, that was the first one, right? RSL [were] kind of ahead of the times.

RSL’s run felt groundbreaking, almost like a moon shot, with stakes that transcended one team. So a long list of luminaries across MLS, from Commissioner Don Garber to superstars David Beckham and Thierry Henry and opposing head coaches like Sigi Schmid and Bruce Arena, expressed their support for the Utahns in a campaign dubbed, in an era when social-media hashtags were still fresh and new, #MLS4RSL.

“It would be rare for an MLS team to be in a final, and even on the path towards that, you’d see these horrible beatdowns – MLS teams would go to Mexico and lose by four goals,” recalled MLS Season Pass commentator Max Bretos, who’s covered MLS and North American soccer for FOX, ESPN and other outlets since the turn of the century, to MLSsoccer.com last week.

It was rarified air for a young league whose CCL contestants were all too often getting hammered by Mexican adversaries.

A slick-passing RSL squad led by Kyle Beckerman, Nick Rimando and Javier Morales became the first MLSers to reach the final of the CCL in its modern iteration, finishing ahead of Cruz Azul in the now-defunct group stage and beating Columbus Crew and CD Saprissa in the knockout rounds to book a faceoff with mighty Monterrey, the kings of the region at that time.

Despite an inspiring comeback to earn a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Monterrey, RSL’s dream crashed when they lost the second leg 1-0 at home. There was a similar vibe when the Montréal Impact, now CF Montréal , defied the odds to reach the 2015 final and gutted out a 1-1 draw in their first leg vs. Club América, only to be overwhelmed 4-2 by Las Aguilas in Leg 2 at a packed Stade Olympique.

“Now, when you come out of a World Cup where MLS is No. 6 out of all global leagues in terms of players playing in the World Cup, and you're like, ‘OK, we're actually getting close. We can reach out and touch some of these bigger leagues now and we're getting closer to Liga MX.”

“We still got some support, albeit maybe in a less organized fashion, at Seattle [in ‘22], because no one had ever won,” he added. “I think a lot of people wanted us to win from within the league and so I felt like we had a pretty broad range of support there.

“We were maybe a thorn in their side, so to speak, but we were not being taken seriously, even in the final,” said Lagerwey. “And so it was this kind of David vs. Goliath story at that time.

Within the larger context of the rivalries between the established footballing cultures of Mexico and Central America and their incipient counterparts in Canada and the United States, respect was hard to come by. More than a decade later, Lagerwey still readily recalls how Monterrey’s star forward Aldo de Nigris scored the opening goal in the first leg of the final and was almost immediately substituted – in the 21st minute – in order to manage his minutes with the domestic playoffs close at hand.

“Most things LA are disliked around the country, for whatever reason. I used to hate LA when I lived in Miami – ‘aw, frigging LA’ – and then when I moved here, I [realized] I was wrong about this place. Salt of the earth!”

“Success is part of it. I think the fan culture also is something which may rub people the wrong way, because they’re in your face, they travel,” said Bretos, who anchored LAFC’s local broadcasts before the advent of the new Apple TV deal. “But that's exactly what you want in this league, you want the fan bases that would get under an opponent’s skin.

RSL and Montréal hail from two of the league’s smallest markets and carry the particular terroir of their home regions. This year’s finalists are different. Blessed with stars, wealth and glamor not only on the pitch but in the suites and at the ownership level, LAFC have aspired to greatness since their launch in 2018. Theirs is a very Los Angeles type of identity, comparable to the “Showtime” glitz of the NBA’s Lakers.

“Most people understand that there's still a disparity, but the gap has closed so much that it just has not felt like ‘MLS4LAFC’ whatsoever.”

“What we saw with RSL in 2011 and then with Montréal a few years after that was, they felt like underdogs. And I don't think we have the same feeling anymore about MLS coming up against Liga MX in Champions League,” said journalist Alicia Rodriguez, who’s covered LAFC and MLS for SBNation, MLSsoccer.com and other outlets dating back to the Los Angeles club’s former existence as Chivas USA.

Are LAFC really that good? Did Seattle’s CCL triumph really change the dynamics that fundamentally? Has MLS truly reeled in Liga MX’s once-yawning advantage? Or perhaps the way in which MLS fans and stakeholders relate to the league is evolving?

“Those days are gone. You no longer have a total domination of the tournament by the Mexican teams like you once did. Sure, there still may be a more favorable outcome for Mexican teams vs. Major League Soccer, but not like it used to be when Real Salt Lake made it to the final. I mean, it was overwhelming numbers against Real Salt Lake.”

“This ‘let’s pull together for the league,’ that's going out the window,” said ESPN’s Herculez Gomez, who experienced CCL from both sides as a striker for several MLS and Liga MX clubs during his playing days.

Playing some of the league’s most fluid soccer while claiming two Supporters’ Shields, making a run to the 2020 CCL final and winning a Shield-MLS Cup double last season has underlined their ability to deliver.

“If you even talk to players, I think there's this sense of just respect of like, we see LAFC and we know that right now, they are in a tier of their own,” said retired MLS and US men’s national team player and MLS Season Pass analyst Maurice Edu. “You can be grumpy about it, you could be bitter about it, you can be salty about it, but it's factual, right? And it is what it is. They've done a good job in all phases of the construction of that club, both off the field and on the field.”

‘Salty’ probably describes the outlook of many LA Galaxy fans who are having to watch their crosstown rivals prosper while their club, which once occupied the high ground LAFC are on, struggles through one of its worst periods ever. There will undoubtedly be some hate-watching of this CCL final among Gs faithful, and perhaps along Puget Sound as well.

“I would say a lot of it comes down to LAFC getting the Man[chester] City treatment of just being new and splashing money – and they’re doing the right things front-office wise. And then their fans are just kind of obnoxious,” said Andrew Alesana, president of the Galaxy supporters group LA Riot Squad. “And so you couple that with them being so good, nobody's going to like them. I mean, nobody liked the Galaxy when the Galaxy was good, so I get that.

“They’ve just become the poster boys as soon as they came in, and I think a lot of people resent that.”

Sounders paved the way

Sounders partisans will forever own the distinction of having been the first MLS team to conquer the contemporary Champions League. But the subsequent hangover cratered their league campaign, ending in a failure to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in their history. If LAFC can continue their current superb run of form across both competitions, that would break its own new ground.

“It looks like how they're going to do something that in its own way is more impressive, if they win multiple trophies,” said Jeremiah Oshan, editor of the Sounder at Heart website and a longtime Sounders and MLS beat writer.