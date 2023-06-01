LAFC count blessings: CCL Final defeat at Léon "extremely lucky for us”

Outplayed all evening and for long periods completely overwhelmed by Club Léon in leg one of their CCL final clash in Guanajuato, the Black & Gold trailed 2-0 at halftime and were fortunate the scoreline wasn’t even worse. It was a humbling throwback to the not-so-distant past when MLS sides were routinely dismembered by Liga MX adversaries on Mexican soil in this continental competition.

“What we were missing all night long was just quality in the final third and the final pass. Our passing was some of the worst I've seen all season,” lamented head coach Steve Cherundolo afterwards.

“Credit to Léon, they played excellent in the first half. We didn't have answers for that. And so just backing up and receding and not defending forward has never been a successful way to defend. It's never been the way we do things at LAFC and it's certainly not something we plan on doing in the future, especially Sunday.”

LAFC’s luck appeared to run out as a jittery second half wound down, only for them to haul their trophy hopes back from the brink in half a dozen stunning, chaotic minutes of injury time.

Osvaldo Rodríguez looked to have landed a crushing blow for La Fiera in the 92nd minute. Soaring high above Sergi Palencia to direct a pinpoint Iván Moreno cross past LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy with his shoulder, Rodríguez pushed the scoreline to 3-0, giving the reigning MLS champions a mountain to climb in Sunday’s second leg at BMO Stadium (9 pm ET | FS1, TUDN).

Or so it seemed. Guatemalan referee Walter López Castellanos waved off Rodríguez’s goal for a foul on Palencia, and a few minutes later the visitors swept forward, with none other than Palencia delivering a pretty low cross for Dénis Bouanga to sidefoot home, halving the aggregate deficit and sending LAFC’s traveling support into delirium.

From 3-0 to 2-1 in a matter of moments.