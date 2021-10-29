Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 34

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Below is a list of teams that can clinch a seed or spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and a list of teams that can be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention during MLS Week 34.

TEAMS THAT CAN CLINCH A SEED
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC

Nashville will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Nashville win vs. Orlando

or NSH tie:

  1. Nashville tie vs. Orlando AND
  2. New York City lose or tie vs. Miami

or NSH tie:

  1. Nashville tie vs. Orlando AND
  2. Atlanta lose vs. Toronto

or NSH tie:

  1. Nashville tie vs. Orlando AND
  2. Philadelphia lose or tie vs. Cincinnati
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  1. Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND
  2. Atlanta lose vs. Toronto AND
  3. New York City lose or tie vs. Miami

or:

  1. Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND
  2. Atlanta lose vs. Toronto AND
  3. Orlando lose or tie vs. Nashville

or:

  1. Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND
  2. New York City lose or tie vs. Miami AND
  3. Orlando lose or tie vs. Nashville

or PHI tie and other teams lose/tie:

  1. Philadelphia tie vs. Cincinnati AND
  2. New York City lose vs. Miami AND
  3. Montréal lose vs. New York AND
  4. Orlando lose vs. Nashville AND
  5. Atlanta lose or tie vs. Toronto 

or PHI tie and other teams lose/tie:

  1. Philadelphia tie vs. Cincinnati AND
  2. New York City lose vs. Miami AND
  3. New York-Montréal tie AND
  4. Orlando lose vs. Nashville
TEAMS THAT CAN CLINCH
Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United

Atlanta will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  1. Atlanta win vs. Toronto AND
  2. Orlando lose or tie vs. Nashville AND
  3. Montréal lose or tie vs. New York AND
  4. D.C. lose or tie vs. Columbus
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy

LA will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  1. LA win vs. Seattle AND
  2. Minnesota lose or tie vs. Kansas City AND
  3. LAFC lose or tie vs. Vancouver
New York City FC logo
New York City FC

New York City will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  1. New York City win vs. Miami AND
  2. New York lose vs. Montréal

or:

  1. New York City win vs. Miami AND
  2. D.C. lose or tie vs. Columbus

or:

  1. New York City win vs. Miami AND
  2. Orlando lose vs. Nashville

or:

  1. New York City win vs. Miami AND
  2. Atlanta lose vs. Toronto

or:

  1. New York City win vs. Miami AND
  2. New York-Montréal tie AND
  3. Atlanta tie vs. Toronto

or NYC tie and other teams lose/tie:

  1. New York City tie vs. Miami AND
  2. Montréal lose or tie vs. New York AND
  3. Orlando lose or tie vs. Nashville AND
  4. D.C. lose vs. Columbus
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC

Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  1. Orlando win vs. Nashville AND
  2. D.C. lose or tie vs. Columbus AND
  3. New York-Montréal do not tie

or:

  1. Orlando win vs. Nashville AND
  2. D.C. lose or tie vs. Columbus AND
  3. New York-Montréal tie AND
  4. Atlanta lose vs. Toronto
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Philadelphia win or tie vs. Cincinnati

or other teams lose/tie:

  1. D.C. lose or tie vs. Columbus AND
  2. Montréal lose vs. New York

or other teams lose/tie:

  1. D.C. lose or tie vs. Columbus AND
  2. New York lose vs. Montréal 

or other teams lose/tie:

  1. New York lose vs. Montréal AND
  2. Orlando lose or tie vs. Nashville

or other teams lose/tie:

  1. New York-Montréal tie AND
  2. D.C. lose or tie vs. Columbus AND
  3. Orlando lose or tie vs. Nashville

or other teams lose/tie:

  1. New York-Montréal tie AND
  2. D.C. lose or tie vs. Columbus AND
  3. Atlanta lose vs. Toronto

or other teams lose/tie:

  1. New York-Montréal tie AND
  2. Orlando lose or tie vs. Nashville AND
  3. Atlanta lose vs. Toronto
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers

Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • LAFC lose or tie vs. Vancouver

or LA & MIN lose/tie:

  1. LA lose vs. Seattle AND
  2. Minnesota lose or tie vs. Kansas City
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  1. Salt Lake win vs. San Jose AND
  2. Minnesota lose vs. Kansas City AND
  3. LAFC lose or tie vs. Vancouver

or:

  1. Salt Lake win vs. San Jose AND
  2. LAFC lose or tie vs. Vancouver AND
  3. LA lose or tie vs. Seattle
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Vancouver win vs. LAFC
TEAMS THAT CAN BE ELIMINATED
Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew

Columbus will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:

  • Columbus lose or tie vs. D.C.
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:

  1. LAFC lose vs. Vancouver AND
  2. LA win or tie vs. Seattle AND
  3. Salt Lake win vs. San Jose

or:

  1. LAFC lose vs. Vancouver AND
  2. LA win vs. Seattle AND
  3. Minnesota win vs. Kansas City

or:

  1. LAFC lose vs. Vancouver AND
  2. Salt Lake win vs. San Jose AND
  3. Minnesota win vs. Kansas City
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Miami will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:

  • Miami lose or tie vs. New York City

or:

  • D.C. win or tie vs. Columbus

or:

  • New York-Montréal DO NOT TIE
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC

Minnesota will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:

  1. Minnesota lose vs. Kansas City AND
  2. Vancouver win vs. LAFC AND
  3. LA win vs. Seattle AND
  4. Salt Lake win vs. San Jose
