Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 34

Below is a list of teams that can clinch a seed or spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and a list of teams that can be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention during MLS Week 34.
Nashville will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Nashville win vs. Orlando
or NSH tie:
- Nashville tie vs. Orlando AND
- New York City lose or tie vs. Miami
or NSH tie:
- Nashville tie vs. Orlando AND
- Atlanta lose vs. Toronto
or NSH tie:
- Nashville tie vs. Orlando AND
- Philadelphia lose or tie vs. Cincinnati
Philadelphia will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND
- Atlanta lose vs. Toronto AND
- New York City lose or tie vs. Miami
or:
- Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND
- Atlanta lose vs. Toronto AND
- Orlando lose or tie vs. Nashville
or:
- Philadelphia win vs. Cincinnati AND
- New York City lose or tie vs. Miami AND
- Orlando lose or tie vs. Nashville
or PHI tie and other teams lose/tie:
- Philadelphia tie vs. Cincinnati AND
- New York City lose vs. Miami AND
- Montréal lose vs. New York AND
- Orlando lose vs. Nashville AND
- Atlanta lose or tie vs. Toronto
or PHI tie and other teams lose/tie:
- Philadelphia tie vs. Cincinnati AND
- New York City lose vs. Miami AND
- New York-Montréal tie AND
- Orlando lose vs. Nashville
Atlanta will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Atlanta win vs. Toronto AND
- Orlando lose or tie vs. Nashville AND
- Montréal lose or tie vs. New York AND
- D.C. lose or tie vs. Columbus
LA will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- LA win vs. Seattle AND
- Minnesota lose or tie vs. Kansas City AND
- LAFC lose or tie vs. Vancouver
New York City will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- New York City win vs. Miami AND
- New York lose vs. Montréal
or:
- New York City win vs. Miami AND
- D.C. lose or tie vs. Columbus
or:
- New York City win vs. Miami AND
- Orlando lose vs. Nashville
or:
- New York City win vs. Miami AND
- Atlanta lose vs. Toronto
or:
- New York City win vs. Miami AND
- New York-Montréal tie AND
- Atlanta tie vs. Toronto
or NYC tie and other teams lose/tie:
- New York City tie vs. Miami AND
- Montréal lose or tie vs. New York AND
- Orlando lose or tie vs. Nashville AND
- D.C. lose vs. Columbus
Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Orlando win vs. Nashville AND
- D.C. lose or tie vs. Columbus AND
- New York-Montréal do not tie
or:
- Orlando win vs. Nashville AND
- D.C. lose or tie vs. Columbus AND
- New York-Montréal tie AND
- Atlanta lose vs. Toronto
Philadelphia will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Philadelphia win or tie vs. Cincinnati
or other teams lose/tie:
- D.C. lose or tie vs. Columbus AND
- Montréal lose vs. New York
or other teams lose/tie:
- D.C. lose or tie vs. Columbus AND
- New York lose vs. Montréal
or other teams lose/tie:
- New York lose vs. Montréal AND
- Orlando lose or tie vs. Nashville
or other teams lose/tie:
- New York-Montréal tie AND
- D.C. lose or tie vs. Columbus AND
- Orlando lose or tie vs. Nashville
or other teams lose/tie:
- New York-Montréal tie AND
- D.C. lose or tie vs. Columbus AND
- Atlanta lose vs. Toronto
or other teams lose/tie:
- New York-Montréal tie AND
- Orlando lose or tie vs. Nashville AND
- Atlanta lose vs. Toronto
Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- LAFC lose or tie vs. Vancouver
or LA & MIN lose/tie:
- LA lose vs. Seattle AND
- Minnesota lose or tie vs. Kansas City
Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Salt Lake win vs. San Jose AND
- Minnesota lose vs. Kansas City AND
- LAFC lose or tie vs. Vancouver
or:
- Salt Lake win vs. San Jose AND
- LAFC lose or tie vs. Vancouver AND
- LA lose or tie vs. Seattle
Vancouver will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Vancouver win vs. LAFC
Columbus will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:
- Columbus lose or tie vs. D.C.
LAFC will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:
- LAFC lose vs. Vancouver AND
- LA win or tie vs. Seattle AND
- Salt Lake win vs. San Jose
or:
- LAFC lose vs. Vancouver AND
- LA win vs. Seattle AND
- Minnesota win vs. Kansas City
or:
- LAFC lose vs. Vancouver AND
- Salt Lake win vs. San Jose AND
- Minnesota win vs. Kansas City
Miami will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:
- Miami lose or tie vs. New York City
or:
- D.C. win or tie vs. Columbus
or:
- New York-Montréal DO NOT TIE
Minnesota will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:
- Minnesota lose vs. Kansas City AND
- Vancouver win vs. LAFC AND
- LA win vs. Seattle AND
- Salt Lake win vs. San Jose