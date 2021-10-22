Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 32

There are only four more matchdays left and teams are starting to lock in spots for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
At the top of the standings, New England Revolution can clinch the Supporters' Shield with a win or if Seattle Sounders lose or tie. New England is also chasing the record for most points in a single season.
Sporting Kansas City, Colorado Rapids and Nashville SC can clinch a playoff spot during this weekend's action. Kansas City and Colorado can also clinch a top-four seed in the Western Conference.
At the other end, San Jose Earthquakes can be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention if they lose and some other teams win.
New England will clinch the 2021 Supporters' Shield IF:
- New England win vs. Orlando
or SEA lose/tie:
- Seattle lose or tie vs. Kansas City
Nashville will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Nashville win vs. Philadelphia AND
- Montréal lose vs. Toronto
or:
- Nashville win vs. Philadelphia AND
- New York lose or tie vs. Columbus
or:
- Nashville win vs. Philadelphia AND
- New York City lose or tie vs. D.C.
Kansas City will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Kansas City win vs. Seattle
or SKC tie:
- Kansas City tie vs. Seattle AND
- Vancouver lose or tie vs. San Jose
or SKC tie:
- Kansas City tie vs. Seattle AND
- Minnesota lose vs. LAFC
or SKC tie:
- Kansas City tie vs. Seattle AND
- LA tie vs. Dallas
or SKC tie:
- Kansas City tie vs. Seattle AND
- Portland lose vs. Colorado AND
- Salt Lake lose vs. Chicago
or LA lose:
- LA Galaxy lose vs. FC Dallas
or MIN and LAFC tie:
- Minnesota - LAFC tie
or VAN and LAFC lose:
- Vancouver lose vs. San Jose AND
- LAFC lose vs. Minnesota
Kansas City will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Kansas City win vs. Seattle AND
- LA lose vs. Dallas AND
- Minnesota lose or tie vs. LAFC AND
- Portland lose or tie vs. Colorado
or:
- Kansas City win vs. Seattle AND
- LA lose vs. Dallas AND
- Minnesota lose or tie vs. LAFC AND
- Salt Lake lose vs. Chicago
Colorado will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Colorado win vs. Portland
or COL tie:
- Colorado tie vs. Portland AND
- Vancouver lose vs. San Jose
or COL tie:
- Colorado tie vs. Portland AND
- Minnesota lose or tie vs. LAFC
or COL tie:
- Colorado tie vs. Portland AND
- LA lose or tie vs. Dallas
or VAN and LA lose/tie:
- Vancouver lose or tie vs. San Jose AND
- LA lose vs. Dallas
or VAN and MIN, LAFC lose/tie:
- Vancouver lose or tie vs. San Jose AND
- Minnesota - LAFC tie
Colorado will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Colorado win vs. Portland AND
- LA lose vs. Dallas AND
- Minnesota lose or tie vs. LAFC AND
- Vancouver lose or tie vs. San Jose
San Jose will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:
- San Jose lose vs. Vancouver AND
- Minnesota win vs. LAFC
or:
- San Jose lose vs. Vancouver AND
- Salt Lake win vs. Chicago