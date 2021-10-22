Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 32

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

There are only four more matchdays left and teams are starting to lock in spots for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

At the top of the standings, New England Revolution can clinch the Supporters' Shield with a win or if Seattle Sounders lose or tie. New England is also chasing the record for most points in a single season.

Sporting Kansas City, Colorado Rapids and Nashville SC can clinch a playoff spot during this weekend's action. Kansas City and Colorado can also clinch a top-four seed in the Western Conference.

At the other end, San Jose Earthquakes can be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention if they lose and some other teams win.

New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution

New England will clinch the 2021 Supporters' Shield IF:

  • New England win vs. Orlando

or SEA lose/tie:

  • Seattle lose or tie vs. Kansas City
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC

Nashville will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  1. Nashville win vs. Philadelphia AND
  2. Montréal lose vs. Toronto

or:

  1. Nashville win vs. Philadelphia AND
  2. New York lose or tie vs. Columbus

or:

  1. Nashville win vs. Philadelphia AND
  2. New York City lose or tie vs. D.C.
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City

Kansas City will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Kansas City win vs. Seattle

or SKC tie:

  1. Kansas City tie vs. Seattle AND
  2. Vancouver lose or tie vs. San Jose

or SKC tie:

  1. Kansas City tie vs. Seattle AND
  2. Minnesota lose vs. LAFC

or SKC tie:

  1. Kansas City tie vs. Seattle AND
  2. LA tie vs. Dallas

or SKC tie:

  1. Kansas City tie vs. Seattle AND
  2. Portland lose vs. Colorado AND
  3. Salt Lake lose vs. Chicago

or LA lose:

  • LA Galaxy lose vs. FC Dallas

or MIN and LAFC tie:

  • Minnesota - LAFC tie

or VAN and LAFC lose:

  1. Vancouver lose vs. San Jose AND
  2. LAFC lose vs. Minnesota

Kansas City will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  1. Kansas City win vs. Seattle AND
  2. LA lose vs. Dallas AND
  3. Minnesota lose or tie vs. LAFC AND
  4. Portland lose or tie vs. Colorado

or:

  1. Kansas City win vs. Seattle AND
  2. LA lose vs. Dallas AND
  3. Minnesota lose or tie vs. LAFC AND
  4. Salt Lake lose vs. Chicago
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids

Colorado will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Colorado win vs. Portland

or COL tie:

  1. Colorado tie vs. Portland AND
  2. Vancouver lose vs. San Jose

or COL tie:

  1. Colorado tie vs. Portland AND
  2. Minnesota lose or tie vs. LAFC

or COL tie:

  1. Colorado tie vs. Portland AND
  2. LA lose or tie vs. Dallas

or VAN and LA lose/tie:

  1. Vancouver lose or tie vs. San Jose AND
  2. LA lose vs. Dallas

or VAN and MIN, LAFC lose/tie:

  1. Vancouver lose or tie vs. San Jose AND
  2. Minnesota - LAFC tie

Colorado will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Colorado win vs. Portland AND
  • LA lose vs. Dallas AND
  • Minnesota lose or tie vs. LAFC AND
  • Vancouver lose or tie vs. San Jose
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:

  1. San Jose lose vs. Vancouver AND
  2. Minnesota win vs. LAFC

or:

  1. San Jose lose vs. Vancouver AND
  2. Salt Lake win vs. Chicago
