Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 32

There are only four more matchdays left and teams are starting to lock in spots for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Sporting Kansas City, Colorado Rapids and Nashville SC can clinch a playoff spot during this weekend's action. Kansas City and Colorado can also clinch a top-four seed in the Western Conference.

At the other end, San Jose Earthquakes can be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention if they lose and some other teams win.

