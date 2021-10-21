Breaking down New England's chase for most points in an MLS season

Amid a torrid 2021 campaign that has the Revs on the doorstep of clinching their first-ever Supporters' Shield, Bruce Arena's men are also closing in on another milestone: the league's single-season MLS points record, which was set by LAFC in 2019, when the Black & Gold finished with 72 points.

Coming off their 21st victory of the season — a 3-2 road victory over D.C. United at Audi Field on Wednesday — the Revs are now just three points shy of tying that mark, with three games left to tab themselves as the new record-holders. As New England close in on that lofty mark, here's a full breakdown of where they stand on the all-time list, and the remaining schedule they'll have to navigate to get it done.