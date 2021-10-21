Breaking down New England's chase for most points in an MLS season

History is within reach for the New England Revolution.
Amid a torrid 2021 campaign that has the Revs on the doorstep of clinching their first-ever Supporters' Shield, Bruce Arena's men are also closing in on another milestone: the league's single-season MLS points record, which was set by LAFC in 2019, when the Black & Gold finished with 72 points.
Coming off their 21st victory of the season — a 3-2 road victory over D.C. United at Audi Field on Wednesday — the Revs are now just three points shy of tying that mark, with three games left to tab themselves as the new record-holders. As New England close in on that lofty mark, here's a full breakdown of where they stand on the all-time list, and the remaining schedule they'll have to navigate to get it done.
|
Year
|
Club
|
Points
|
Win%
|
2019
|
LAFC
|
72
|
.750
|
2018
|
RBNY
|
71
|
.721
|
2021
|
NE* (Arena coach)
|
69
|
.774
|
2017
|
TOR
|
69
|
.721
|
2018
|
ATL
|
69
|
.706
|
1998
|
LA
|
68
|
.750
|
2011
|
LA (Arena coach)
|
67
|
.706
New England needs four points from three games
The Revolution need to earn four points from their remaining three matches to reach 73 points on the season and break the single season points record.
- NE have 6 wins, 3 loses, and 5 draws all-time against ORL
- NE have played at ORL six times: 4 draws, 2 loses
- NE are 10-3-3 on the road in 2021
- ORL are 8-2-5 at home in 2021
- NE have 17 wins, 20 loses, and 9 draws all-time against COL
- COL have played in New England 23 times. But the Rapids have not played at Gillette Stadium since March 10, 2018 (3 seasons) - that match ended with a 2-1 win for the Revolution.
- NE are 11-1-3 at home in 2021
- COL are 7-5-2 on the road in 2021
- NE have played MIA only once. The Revolution beat Miami 5-0 on July 21.
- Miami have never played at Gillette Stadium.