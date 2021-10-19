Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 31

We're into the final five regular-season games and the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs chase is heating up.
Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids can clinch a playoff spot during Wednesday's Week 31 action. Meanwhile, the Seattle Sounders can clinch a top-four seed in the Western Conference.
At the other end of the table, FC Dallas can be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention if they lose or tie.
Seattle will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Seattle win or tie vs. Colorado
or the following teams lose/tie:
- LA lose or tie vs. Houston AND
- Portland lose or tie vs. Vancouver
Kansas City will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
LA lose:
- LA lose vs. Houston
or MIN lose/tie:
- Minnesota lose or tie vs. Philadelphia
or the following teams lose/tie:
- Vancouver lose vs. Portland AND
- LAFC lose or tie vs. Dallas
Colorado will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Colorado win vs. Seattle
or COL tie and other teams lose/tie:
- Colorado tie vs. Seattle AND
- Vancouver lose or tie vs. Portland AND
- LA lose vs. Houston
or COL tie and other teams lose/tie:
- Colorado tie vs. Seattle AND
- Vancouver lose or tie vs. Portland AND
- Minnesota lose or tie vs. Philadelphia
or COL tie and other teams lose/tie:
- Colorado tie vs. Seattle Sounders FC AND
- LA lose vs. Houston AND
- Minnesota lose vs. Philadelphia AND
- LAFC lose or tie vs. FC Dallas
or the following teams lose/tie:
- Vancouver lose or tie vs. Portland AND
- Minnesota lose vs. Philadelphia
Toronto will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:
- Dallas lose or tie vs. LAFC