Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 31

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

We're into the final five regular-season games and the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs chase is heating up.

Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids can clinch a playoff spot during Wednesday's Week 31 action. Meanwhile, the Seattle Sounders can clinch a top-four seed in the Western Conference.

At the other end of the table, FC Dallas can be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention if they lose or tie.

RELATED:

Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Seattle win or tie vs. Colorado

or the following teams lose/tie:

  1. LA lose or tie vs. Houston AND
  2. Portland lose or tie vs. Vancouver

Advertising

Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City

Kansas City will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

LA lose:

  • LA lose vs. Houston

or MIN lose/tie:

  • Minnesota lose or tie vs. Philadelphia

or the following teams lose/tie:

  1. Vancouver lose vs. Portland AND
  2. LAFC lose or tie vs. Dallas
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids

Colorado will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Colorado win vs. Seattle

or COL tie and other teams lose/tie:

  1. Colorado tie vs. Seattle AND
  2. Vancouver lose or tie vs. Portland AND
  3. LA lose vs. Houston

or COL tie and other teams lose/tie:

  1. Colorado tie vs. Seattle AND
  2. Vancouver lose or tie vs. Portland AND
  3. Minnesota lose or tie vs. Philadelphia

or COL tie and other teams lose/tie:

  1. Colorado tie vs. Seattle Sounders FC AND
  2. LA lose vs. Houston AND
  3. Minnesota lose vs. Philadelphia AND
  4. LAFC lose or tie vs. FC Dallas

or the following teams lose/tie:

  1. Vancouver lose or tie vs. Portland AND
  2. Minnesota lose vs. Philadelphia
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas

Toronto will be eliminated from playoff contention IF:

  • Dallas lose or tie vs. LAFC
Playoff Scenarios MLS Cup Playoffs Seattle Sounders FC Sporting Kansas City Colorado Rapids FC Dallas

Advertising

Related Stories

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 30
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 29

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema open to future MLS move: "Football is getting better and better there"
Transfer Tracker

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema open to future MLS move: "Football is getting better and better there"
Gerhard Struber: New York Red Bulls can win MLS Cup next year

Gerhard Struber: New York Red Bulls can win MLS Cup next year
MLS playoff predictions: How the Eastern Conference race could finish
Voices: Greg Seltzer

MLS playoff predictions: How the Eastern Conference race could finish
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 31
Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 31
Top young-player performances in MLS Week 30
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Top young-player performances in MLS Week 30
Every Western Conference team's player with the most touches & what it means
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Every Western Conference team's player with the most touches & what it means
More News
Video
Video
Fighting for the postseason! Keepers keep teams in the hunt
1:34

Fighting for the postseason! Keepers keep teams in the hunt
Red Light, Green Light – Which teams survived & who was eliminated from playoff contention?
1:17:21

Red Light, Green Light – Which teams survived & who was eliminated from playoff contention?
Week 30's biggest storylines! Review Show roars back after international break
25:56

Week 30's biggest storylines! Review Show roars back after international break
Deserved reds in Toronto-Atlanta? Tempers flare at Red Bull Arena
7:22
Instant Replay

Deserved reds in Toronto-Atlanta? Tempers flare at Red Bull Arena
More Video