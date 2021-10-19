Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 31

We're into the final five regular-season games and the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs chase is heating up.

Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids can clinch a playoff spot during Wednesday's Week 31 action. Meanwhile, the Seattle Sounders can clinch a top-four seed in the Western Conference.

At the other end of the table, FC Dallas can be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention if they lose or tie.

