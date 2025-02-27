Which stars could step up in Matchday 2?

We have not seen their best yet this season, but it might be coming soon.
According to the This is MLS crew, these are several players to keep an eye on for Matchday 2.
Sacha Kljestan: Gabriel Pec
"He's the best winger in MLS," Kljestan said of the 24-year-old Brazilian. "I think he was very quiet in week one.
"He has to adjust to playing without Riqui Puig and has to put even more on his plate, but I don't expect he's gonna be as quiet in any other game this season as he was in week one."
The reigning MLS Newcomer of the Year was getting his wheels spinning again during Matchday 1's 2-0 loss to expansion side San Diego FC following a jaw-dropping 16-goal and 14-assist league campaign in 2024.
But once Pec is adjusted to Greg Vanney's new LA Galaxy system without the injured Puig, Kljestan thinks he is ready to replicate it.
"Gabriel Pec has goals and assists and the ability to get by anybody," he concluded. "I think he shows up this weekend against Vancouver."
Tune in to find out if Pec does on Sunday evening (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Maurice Edu: Brandon Vázquez
"They win the opening weekend game [1-0 vs. Sporting Kansas City], he [Vázquez] had a couple chances, but there is still more to come from him," said Edu.
Vázquez recently returned to MLS following a stint with LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey for a reported $10 million.
The former FC Cincinnati star striker scored a then-club-record 43 goals across all competitions with the Orange & Blue, earning MLS All-Star and Best XI selections in 2022.
That is the form he will be aiming to return to when Austin FC make the trip to the Pacific Northwest for a Saturday night rumble with the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Edu sees the stars aligning.
"Brandon Vázquez is coming back to the league. He is motivated. He has a point to prove," Edu said. "... The No. 9 position is his to own. He's a player that I know has the quality and he'll be eager to get his first goal for Austin FC."
Bradley Wright-Phillips: Luciano Acosta
"I think we saw him on the weekend, it wasn't the Lucho we're used to seeing from him," Wright-Phillips said.
The 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP recently completed a blockbuster intra-league trade from FC Cincinnati to FC Dallas worth up to $6 million, but was relatively quiet in FCD's 2-1 season-opening win at Texas Derby rivals Houston Dynamo FC.
"I think once he starts building the connection, they know how and when to get him into the game, you're gonna see Lucho doing Lucho things throughout the season and this coming weekend," Wright-Phillips said.
On Saturday, Acosta will be looking to record his first goal contribution in Dallas colors when they travel to Commerce City for a matchup with the Colorado Rapids (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).