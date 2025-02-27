Which stars could step up in Matchday 2?

We have not seen their best yet this season, but it might be coming soon.

According to the This is MLS crew, these are several players to keep an eye on for Matchday 2.

Sacha Kljestan: Gabriel Pec

"He's the best winger in MLS," Kljestan said of the 24-year-old Brazilian. "I think he was very quiet in week one.

"He has to adjust to playing without Riqui Puig and has to put even more on his plate, but I don't expect he's gonna be as quiet in any other game this season as he was in week one."

The reigning MLS Newcomer of the Year was getting his wheels spinning again during Matchday 1's 2-0 loss to expansion side San Diego FC following a jaw-dropping 16-goal and 14-assist league campaign in 2024.

But once Pec is adjusted to Greg Vanney's new LA Galaxy system without the injured Puig, Kljestan thinks he is ready to replicate it.

"Gabriel Pec has goals and assists and the ability to get by anybody," he concluded. "I think he shows up this weekend against Vancouver."