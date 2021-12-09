What went into the Portland Timbers' MLS Cup-ready roster?

Taking the macro view, it’s no huge surprise that the Portland Timbers are in MLS Cup this Saturday against New York City FC (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMas, TUDN).

“It feels justified,” general manager Gavin Wilkinson told MLSsoccer.com. “With the amount of things we’ve managed off the field and on the field, you’re reminded daily about the pressure sports provide. The people that we’re fortunate enough to work with and the players we have in the club have been remarkable.”

Portland navigated a barrage of injuries that forced them to use five goalkeepers this season while spending much of the year without two Designated Players. United States international midfielder Eryk Williamson and Peru's Andy Polo suffered season-ending ailments. Head coach Giovanni Savarese had to patch together lineups to keep the team afloat for long stretches, mixing and matching any and all available bodies.

Their exact path is a surprise, though. For those who believed in the Timbers’ chances would probably have foreseen quite a different route to MLS Cup.

Waaaay back in preseason, Portland were among a group of teams that club executives, media and fans all thought could be MLS Cup contenders. They had a really strong roster on paper, with a great blend of top-end talent and depth; plenty of players with MLS experience; a well-respected head coach who thrives in tournament-style environments; and a history of winning.

Blanco led Portland to win last year's MLS is Back Tournament and was the MVP favorite before a season-ending ACL tear. It didn’t take too long for him to return to form this year, with seven goals and seven assists in just 1,182 regular-season minutes before two goals across 140 playoff minutes thus far.

Starting at the top, Portland have navigated a fluid Designated Player list as they manage the cap. Diego Chara was once a DP but is no longer. Ditto for Diego Valeri . Sebastian Blanco blossomed into the team’s talisman, while Yimmi Chara and Jaroslaw Niezgoda were not cheap in filling the other two slots.

Niezgoda returned from his own ACL tear later than Blanco (he also suffered the injury later in 2020) but is fully fit now. Yimmi Chara was a crucial constant in helping the Timbers navigate the worst injury patches.

“Big players perform in big moments,” Wilkinson said. “We’ve been fortunate to have the Valeri’s, the Blanco’s, the Diego Chara’s, now Yimmi Chara, the (Larrys) Mabiala’s – you can list a number of players.”

Portland have enjoyed a great success rate in the international market all up and down their roster. Of their 14 players who played the most minutes, just one (goalkeeper Steve Clark) is American. The rest were acquired from abroad.

Clark was the only American in the starting XI for the Western Conference Final against Real Salt Lake.

“When we look at signing foreigners, there is a long-term plan of getting them integrated into the group," Wilkinson said. "There are many clubs who bring in international players with the view of selling, whereas we bring them in with the view of winning and keeping in the club. But if there’s an offer that benefits everyone, we’ll entertain it. Putting ourselves in this game, it solidifies a lot of what we’re doing.”