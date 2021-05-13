MLS Players Association releases updated 2021 players salary guide

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Players Association released the updated MLS Players Salary Guide for the 2021 season on Thursday.

The latest version contains salary information for all MLS players under contract as of April 15, 2021. Players included were on MLS teams in past seasons or arrived during the Primary Transfer Window, which runs from March 10 through June 1.

The guide contains players’ current annualized base salary and their annualized average guaranteed compensation. Each figure is calculated by the MLSPA.

The MLSPA’s release notes that the annualized average guaranteed compensation number includes a player's base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player's contract, including option years.

The annualized average guaranteed compensation number also includes any marketing bonus and any agent's fees, but doesn’t include performance bonuses since there’s no guarantee that players will hit those bonuses.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
2021 Concacaf Gold Cup schedule released
Gold Cup

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup schedule released
Winning or not, FC Cincinnati supporters will bring special atmosphere to TQL Stadium

Winning or not, FC Cincinnati supporters will bring special atmosphere to TQL Stadium
RSL forward Rubio Rubin wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 4
Goal of the Week

RSL forward Rubio Rubin wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 4
How power soccer is changing kids’ lives

How power soccer is changing kids’ lives
NYCFC, forward Valentin Castellanos agree to five-year contract extension
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC, forward Valentin Castellanos agree to five-year contract extension
Exclusive: NYCFC sporting director on summer plan, Valentin Castellanos extension
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Exclusive: NYCFC sporting director on summer plan, Valentin Castellanos extension
More News
Video
Video
Bangers only: Looking back at Cristian Roldan goals from distance
0:40

Bangers only: Looking back at Cristian Roldan goals from distance
Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. SEA | May 12, 2021
15:02

Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. SEA | May 12, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC | May 12, 2021
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC | May 12, 2021
SAVE: Alex Roldan, Seattle Sounders - 94th minute
0:29

SAVE: Alex Roldan, Seattle Sounders - 94th minute
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.