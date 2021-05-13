MLS Players Association releases updated 2021 players salary guide

The MLS Players Association released the updated MLS Players Salary Guide for the 2021 season on Thursday.
The latest version contains salary information for all MLS players under contract as of April 15, 2021. Players included were on MLS teams in past seasons or arrived during the Primary Transfer Window, which runs from March 10 through June 1.
The guide contains players’ current annualized base salary and their annualized average guaranteed compensation. Each figure is calculated by the MLSPA.
The MLSPA’s release notes that the annualized average guaranteed compensation number includes a player's base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player's contract, including option years.
The annualized average guaranteed compensation number also includes any marketing bonus and any agent's fees, but doesn’t include performance bonuses since there’s no guarantee that players will hit those bonuses.