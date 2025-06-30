Charlotte FC extend Pep Biel's loan from Olympiacos

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan extension

Charlotte FC have extended midfielder Pep Biel's loan from Greek side Olympiacos FC through the 2025 MLS season with a purchase option if certain performance metrics are met, the club announced Monday.

The 28-year-old Spaniard is in his second stint with Charlotte, after previously spending the back-half of the 2024 campaign on loan from Olympiacos before returning this winter on a new deal.

All told, Biel has eight goals and 11 assists in 28 regular-season matches with Charlotte. He's a vital part of their attack alongside DP wingers Wilfried Zaha and Liel Abada, as well as USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang.

"Pep has become a key piece of the club since returning for his second stint in Charlotte, and you can see the player we saw when we first brought him come alive as he becomes more comfortable within our club and the league," said general manager Zoran Krneta.

"We want to continue seeing Pep thrive at our club, which is why we felt it was crucial to keep him throughout the end of the season and potentially for the foreseeable future."