What USMNT defender Shaq Moore brings to Nashville SC in World Cup year

“We tried to get a deal done in January,” Moore said. “It wasn’t to be, but [Jacobs] stayed persistent. I think with that persistence he finally got his reward. Now it’s up to me to repay him for all that trust he’s given to me.”

That’s at least how the US men’s national team defender described things Thursday during his first press conference since joining the Coyotes from LaLiga 2 side Tenerife earlier this week.

The 25-year-old arrives at Nashville for a reported $2 million transfer fee, and his deal runs through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. In Nashville’s eyes, it also enhances their right-back spot after trading Canadian international Alistair Johnston to CF Montréal during the offseason for $1 million in General Allocation Money, seeking another dynamic and two-way presence.

Jacobs and head coach Gary Smith worked together to identify targets, and they grew steadfast in bringing Moore back stateside after his entire professional career was spent in Spain. Notably, Moore debuted in LaLiga at age 20 for Levante, facing the likes of Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona. ​​

“I would say we probably looked at somewhere between 30 and 40 right backs over the last two years,” Jacobs said. “Very quickly, as we started looking at someone like Shaq … most right backs Gary looked at he compared to Shaq.

“So in different countries, different leagues, I’d ask him for feedback and he’d say, ‘Well this guy’s good but he doesn’t attack like Shaq. I like this guy, but he’s not as good a 1-v-1 defender as Shaq.’”

Now, as Nashville have 13 regular-season games remaining in pursuit of a third-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip, Smith believes Moore can help push them to another level. Should all the transfer-related paperwork go through, the Englishman also said his new defender should feature in their Saturday evening trip to FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

“I said on numerous occasions that were doing our utmost to try and wait for an individual or individuals that would help elevate the team, improve the team, and I think we’ve done that resoundingly with [getting] Shaq in the group,” Smith said.