What to expect from the end of the MLS Primary Transfer Window

Lest we forget, after a longer-than-normal offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then the sweet, sweet return to play, the Primary Transfer Window is still open. Business continues to be done in the early weeks of the season.

The window remains open for another few weeks, closing on June 1. Don’t expect many fireworks and blockbusters, though. This year, unlike others, there is even less pressure to get deals over the line immediately before the deadline.

Sure, the earlier the better is a fairly unassailable guideline when it comes to new signings, but the Secondary Transfer Window will open merely five weeks after the Primary Window shuts (July 7). Delays at embassies mean paperwork to travel has taken longer and, to boot, most MLS teams have a three-week break in play at the beginning of June to accommodate international tournaments kicking off.

A lot of clubs have held flexibility for the summer, too, when theoretically there should be more deals to be had as most leagues around the world wrap up. That window is much shorter, open less than a month, from July 7-August 5. The summer should be a fun one in MLS.

It is still silly season, though, so it’s never totally quiet. Plus, the last couple of weeks were busier than expected with Toronto FC’s captures of Yeferson Soteldo and Kemar Lawrence as well as FC Cincinnati bringing Geoff Cameron over early.