What to expect from Austin FC's expansion season

The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. For Austin FC, the first step of their MLS journey takes place in Southern California against the giants of LAFC on Saturday (6 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes). But to truly understand the significance of the wild ride they are about to embark on, you have to look to the past.

In 1998, the Chicago Fire won the MLS Cup and the US Open Cup in their inaugural season, becoming the first Major League expansion franchise to win a league championship. They became the Kings of Naperville, defying the odds, and showing us the possibilities of what could be. Since then, many MLS expansion teams have tried but all fallen short of the first-year miracles the soccer world witnessed that year. Now, here comes Austin FC.

With the announcement of Q2 Stadium, and the team’s new state-of-the art training facility, St. David’s Performance Center, ownership and sponsors alike are putting their money where their mouth is, which, as a former player, is VERY encouraging to see. Coupled with the tireless work that sporting director Claudio Reyna and other members of the technical staff have been doing to ensure that the players have everything they need in order to be successful this season, the organization are planting all the right seeds to spearhead the next evolution of MLS soccer.

And on the field?