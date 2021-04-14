What the Lucy Rushton hire says about DC United’s rebuild

D.C. United head coach Hernan Losada turned a few heads in a press conference last week when he lamented, in some detail, his dissatisfaction with the fitness levels of his players when they reported for their first preseason under their new leader.

“I didn’t expect to have the team so unfit,” declared the 38-year-old Argentine, who espouses an aggressive high-pressing philosophy in the mold of his countrymen Matias Almeyda and Marcelo Bielsa. “If we want to compete with teams that are going to be better than us, teams that have more budget and better players than us, we need to be the fittest team in the league.”

A few days later I had the chance to ask a veteran sports science specialist about Losada’s remarks, and got an interesting response.

“Everyone likes to say that they’re the hardest-working or fittest team in the league. To be the fittest team in the league you have to work really, really smart AND really hard, and also recruit the right athletes,” said the specialist. “Being the fittest team in the league has a huge recruitment element as well.”