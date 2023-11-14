What the 2023 MLS season meant for St. Louis CITY SC

St. Louis is the home of soccer in America. From its earliest days, the sport took root and bloomed here. And then when the dark days came, it was one of the few places where the game didn’t just stay alive, but thrived.

The collapse of the old ASL, 90 years ago, couldn’t stop soccer in St. Louis. When the US men’s national team made the World Cup in 1950, that group was littered with guys born and raised in St. Louis, players who’d played semi-pro for local factory teams and achieved US Open Cup glory on a near-yearly basis. Those players – those pioneering winners, conquerors of England – would go on to coach the next generation out of America’s heartland. That generation created a college dynasty at St. Louis University, and won Open Cups, and then turned into coaches themselves, seeding the entire St. Louis area with the kind of institutional knowledge on “how to build a soccer player” that other spots in the US and Canada couldn’t even dream of. Fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, all learning the game from the crib to college and beyond, generation after generation. Kids turned into pros in the old NASL, and then into the Major Indoor Soccer League, and then finally, in 1996, into MLS.

Soccer had meant something (to some folks soccer had meant everything) in St. Louis for almost 100 years by the time MLS was born. Naturally, the talk of putting a team in the Gateway City started right away, but for one reason or another (which all came down to never having the right ownership group step in with the right plan at the right time), it kept getting pushed back.

Ten years passed. Fifteen. David Beckham came and went, ushering in a new era for the sport in our league, in our country. Twenty years passed, and would St. Louis ever get in? MLS, with the addition of academies and Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) and a third DP, and soccer-crazed markets like Seattle and Portland and Atlanta and Orlando, had started to hum. The city where soccer never slept was still putting pros into the league, into Europe and the national team, but the chance of getting a team of their own was always pushed back to the next few years, to the next round of expansion – or the one after that.

But then, in September 2018, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on meetings between MLS brass and state officials from Missouri. Was the ball actually rolling here? A month later, we got our answer: Yes! An ownership group had coalesced, one with the right kinds of resources and a strong, generations-long local connection. They were soccer people from St. Louis, and they were going to bring soccer to St. Louis.

In November 2018, the town board approved the new stadium with a unanimous vote. The following spring, MLS officially said the league wouldn’t stop at 28 teams, but would keep growing to 30, and that St. Louis was one of the two markets deep in discussions with the league.

Four months after that came the announcement a hundred years in the making: St. Louis was getting its team.

It was a long wait (COVID hit and caused it to be a year longer), and in the end it was all worth it. I’ll pick at a few scabs later on in this column – the tactics, the personnel, the underlying numbers waving bright red flags – but this year, first and foremost, was a celebration of this sport in this town. The fans, the generations of families who’d passed the game down from one to another, and had never let it fade or die, deserved that celebration. They deserved that kind of joy.