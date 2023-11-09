What the 2023 MLS season meant for San Jose Earthquakes

Again: ninth place in the West, and they backed into the Wild Card round before being dumped out of it by Tim Melia ’s PK mastery.

For a team that seemed pretty committed to becoming the West Coast answer to FC Dallas or the Philadelphia Union , it was kind of shocking to see. By midseason, it had become clear this team would go only as far as Daniel, Cristian Espinoza and a cadre of solid veterans could take them, and that they wouldn’t be doing it in any particular style.

Unfortunately, for whatever reason, San Jose missed on that second bullet point, as basically nobody under the age of 25 did anything of note (except disappoint, but we’ll get to that later).

Overall it was successful enough, and the fans noticed. By my count attendance was up 20% year-over-year, and just anecdotally, I think that translated to a better product on TV. You could really feel the crowd in the biggest moments, which I don’t think was the case in 2022.

LuchiBall wasn’t exactly an instant, unstoppable success – they finished ninth in a 14-team conference, after all. But they won as much as they lost and made themselves hard to beat, which was something the Quakes hadn’t been for more than a decade. (You could argue that most of the “hard to beat” had more to do with new goalkeeper Daniel than it did with anything Luchi implemented, but a win’s a win and a draw’s a draw and they had just enough of both, so I’m giving him some credit).

But it was an honest-to-god trip to the postseason, and the pieces are there to improve heading into next season.

Formation & Tactics

When he had all his pieces available, Luchi seemed to want to play a 4-3-3-ish 4-2-3-1 with one traditional playmaking winger (Espinoza) balancing an inverted, goalscoring winger (usually Cade Cowell).

It was a “4-3-3ish 4-2-3-1” not, I think, for tactical reasons, but rather because both Jackson Yueill and Jamiro Monteiro are both 8s. So why not a pure 4-3-3? Well, because Monteiro – no matter the lineup – seemed only to want to play as a No. 10. He’d just drift into that spot no matter what, and because he is as talented as he is (and as committed as he is defensively, even if he is a chaos agent tactically), it just… kind of made sense, I guess, to let it play out that way.

What I’m saying is the midfield was kind of an unbalanced mess, even with Carlos Gruezo at the base, and that inflected everything the Quakes wanted to do, with them playing much more against the ball than I suspect Luchi originally intended. And the numbers bear that out: They were mid-table in possession, passes per possession and field tilt in the first half of the season, and dropped into the bottom quadrant in all three of those numbers for the second half.

Highlight

I can’t put my finger on one particular thing, or one particular moment – no incredible, 90-minute, team-wide performance; no blitz of a four-game winning streak, not even a playoff push.

Seriously, this team went into Decision Day with a home game against already-eliminated Austin FC and their fate in their hands. If you can’t beat Austin at home you don’t deserve to make the playoffs, right?

Well, San Jose didn’t beat Austin at home: They drew 1-1. But because Portland got curb-stomped by Houston, the Quakes made the playoffs anyway. Backed right in.