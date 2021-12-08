What the 2021 MLS season meant for Philadelphia Union

Full speed ahead, and at times looking like it could be a disaster. But it never was, and in the end, they got damn close to where they wanted to be.

Of course, they managed to take two massive steps forward anyway. In their first crack at continental glory, they ran it all the way to the Concacaf Champions League semifinals before bowing out against a Club America team with much more firepower than the Union could boast. And then instead of collapsing (as most teams that make deep CCL runs do), they spun that forward into the rest of the regular season and playoffs until crashing out in the Eastern Conference final against an NYCFC team that, once again, had much more firepower to bring to bear.

Then they sold two Best XI Homegrowns and it seemed time for a step backward. And in the regular season, it was – they dropped all the way to second in the East. What a letdown!

We’ve gotten used to the idea of the Union somehow showing linear improvement year after year, increasing their point total (or, in the case of last year’s shortened season, their PPG) every season under Jim Curtin until they finally won the Supporters’ Shield.

The other change was the formation, as Curtin shifted out of the 4-4-2 diamond and into the old 4-3-2-1 AC Milan Christmas tree down the stretch. This was originally because they were shorthanded up top, but it ended up working in and of itself and was a fun excuse to get more attacking midfielders on the pitch.

The two big changes from 2020 to 2021: The line of confrontation was a bit lower this year. Philly were a pressing team, still; they just weren’t really a high-pressing team. They were more willing to let you come up the field and open space in behind.

The Union are built around the primacy of transition soccer, and are still ridiculously good at it. They don’t totally subvert the idea of needing to control the ball in the way the great RBNY teams of last decade did, or the way great counterattacking teams have in the past, but there are elements of that mixed with real skill and an absolute commitment to pushing numbers forward at the drop of the hat.

Highlights

In their very first game of the year, they went down to Saprissa and won 1-0. Winning at Saprissa isn’t as hard as it used to be, with the new stadium and the pandemic-enforced empty stands, but still… it’s a rare thing. Then they smoked the Central American giants 4-0 in the return leg.

Once there they simply didn’t have enough, losing 2-0 at Club America in Leg 1 then 2-0 again at home in Leg 2 despite controlling the game and creating chance after chance for 70 minutes.

After that second leg, which came in mid-September, and with Philly sitting eighth in the standings, here is what Curtin said:

“We can finish anywhere from second through ninth. And right now we're a good result out of being back in the playoffs. So it's going to go down to the wire. I can say with confidence, though, if we play like this – look, we can play with any team, certainly in our league, that's for sure. If we bring the energy and the effort that we had tonight, we'll be in a good spot by the end of these last 11 games. It's all in our hands. It's up to us.”

They went 6-1-4 in those final 11 games, climbed up to second and got themselves a trio of home playoff games for their efforts. Understand that MLS teams usually melt into a puddle after prolonged CCL runs (2019 Sporting KC; 2018 Toronto; 2017 FC Dallas); Philly just got stronger. It was a massive statement.