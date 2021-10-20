What's the most attractive head coaching vacancy in MLS?

"You’re going to get a lot of money to spend in Toronto, I think you’re going to get a lot of money in Chicago, and that matters," Doyle said. "Those are big-market teams with owners with ambition. Obviously that ambition has panned out much more in one of those markets than in the other."

But which opening is the most appealing for a new coach to come in and hit the ground running? The Extratime crew debated as much on their latest episode , with host co-host Matt Doyle taking Toronto and Chicago.

Co-host David Gass wasn't as sold on Toronto, noting he'd have reservations about where the roster stands, particularly regarding the future of forward Jozy Altidore. Of the two, Gass said Chicago seems like it would provide more of an opportunity to turn over the roster and allow a new coach to make their mark.

"Chicago is a cleaner board to work off of than Toronto, plus you don’t have to answer the question of are we win now, are we rebuilding, are we winning later – all those things," Gass aid. "If you can’t get out of Jozy’s contract, which would be shocking in an open window that that club and him would choose to separate, you don't even have a DP spot to spend in Toronto.