What's the most attractive head coaching vacancy in MLS?

With the 2021 MLS season in its final sprint, several clubs still have head coaching vacancies.
As it stands, Chicago Fire FC, FC Cincinnati, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake are all being led by interim coaches – while Toronto FC's Javier Perez is steering the Reds through 2021. Although several current occupants could feasibly earn the full-time role, outside candidates seem likely in several markets – creating storylines aplenty heading into 2022.
But which opening is the most appealing for a new coach to come in and hit the ground running? The Extratime crew debated as much on their latest episode, with host co-host Matt Doyle taking Toronto and Chicago.
"You’re going to get a lot of money to spend in Toronto, I think you’re going to get a lot of money in Chicago, and that matters," Doyle said. "Those are big-market teams with owners with ambition. Obviously that ambition has panned out much more in one of those markets than in the other."
Co-host David Gass wasn't as sold on Toronto, noting he'd have reservations about where the roster stands, particularly regarding the future of forward Jozy Altidore. Of the two, Gass said Chicago seems like it would provide more of an opportunity to turn over the roster and allow a new coach to make their mark.
"Chicago is a cleaner board to work off of than Toronto, plus you don’t have to answer the question of are we win now, are we rebuilding, are we winning later – all those things," Gass aid. "If you can’t get out of Jozy’s contract, which would be shocking in an open window that that club and him would choose to separate, you don't even have a DP spot to spend in Toronto.
"You look at Chicago, I think they’re off almost all of their contracts because they brought in 14 players two years ago, mainly on two-year deals so you have a ton of flexibility, which isn't easy to build from nothing. But if you’re taking over one of the two, I think there's more possibility there."
A club that might fly somewhat under the radar is Real Salt Lake, co-host Calen Carr said. RSL are currently under the watch of interim boss Pablo Mastroeni, who general manager Elliot Fall has said will get a look for the permanent role.
The Claret & Cobalt hold fifth place in the Western Conference standings, suggesting they're not terribly far from being a legitimate contender. The only potential drawback, Carr said, is an uncertain ownership situation.
"I really think a club like Real Salt Lake to me stands out – No. 1 where they are in the playoff position right now, where they are in the table, the facilities there and just a little outside where you can actually get some time to maybe build something," Carr said. "Now the ownership group is a big question mark, right? You don’t know exactly where that leads, which is going to make you a little bit uncertain, or a lot bit uncertain."
For more from Extratime on MLS' head coaching vacancies and other topics, check out the full episode here.