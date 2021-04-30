What's next for Jeff Larentowicz? Even the MLS ironman isn't sure

Then on April 5, Larentowicz announced (in true Larentowicz fashion) through someone else’s Twitter account that his career as a player had come to an end. So, what’s he going to do now?

Jeff Larentowicz played 437 regular-season games with five clubs over 16 years in MLS. He’s spent somewhere over two decades of his life seriously dedicated to soccer and a large majority of the years before that building towards the opportunity to dedicate himself to soccer.

Jeff Larentowicz is retiring from professional soccer today. Jeff gave everything to the game and to the people around him. A true professional on and off the field. Below please find his thoughts on his 16-year MLS career. pic.twitter.com/UraXZebKVR

“I think that the mental health of athletes is something that people should all kind of take notice of because it is a serious issue. You're on a narcotic for a long time. A really long time. And it feeds your ego. It feeds your body. It feeds you to the molecular level and then it stops, whether you want to admit it or not. A currently performing athlete will never admit it, but there's an effect. No question.”

“I'm a guy that likes being told what to do. So when I've got to do it on my own, it's a little harder,” Larentowicz told MLSsoccer.com during a recent interview. “I've done a lot of catching up with guys over the last few months and one referred to it as PTSD. He's like, ‘I’ve got a lot of PTSD stuff I'm still dealing with.’ Not to make light of PTSD at all, but I'm sure it is a post-traumatic kind of syndrome that everyone goes through.

There’s no weekly practice schedule. There’s no diet plan created by team trainers. There’s no real reason to get a run in unless you just kind of want to. Not running actually feels pretty good to ignore if you admit you ran out of general fear for your job anyway. There’s a void now, though. For any of us who have abandoned a career, a faith, or anything else you can truly dedicate yourself to, you know the negative space left after it ends. Now amplify that with the lifelong level of intrinsic pressure it takes to become a professional athlete and the extrinsic pressure you earn when you get there.

Whether he’s gardening or not remains a bit unclear. What’s definite is that slamming the brakes on the path you’ve been moving forward on for 37 years and simply getting out of the car is jarring. It would be for anyone. When your life has revolved around a single activity whose structure, intensity, schedule, pressure and community only increased over time, there’s whiplash at the end.

Perhaps that effect would be dampened by retiring to a mansion by the beach and relaxing for the next 40 years. The reality is a little different for Larentowicz, however.

Larentowicz began life in MLS with the New England Revolution as the 45th pick in the 2005 Supplemental Draft. At the time, that meant appearing for exactly one recorded minute during his first MLS season and cashing $421 checks every two weeks. His playing time obviously increased from there, as did his salary. But not to the point where retirement means a few decades or so off from work while you pursue whatever hobby you can find.

For Larentowicz, retirement could be better described as a career transition.

“I love the game. I'm always going to. It's always going to be a part of me," he said. "Like I said, I've been speaking to other guys, they all say it gets easier, but it never leaves you. I'm sure I'll always have it in me. But I think what I've found in talking to a lot of people is I've built up a lot of skills in a very unique kind of framework and career. And if I'm honest with myself, there are a lot of things I lack and maybe I need to go out and find those things, develop those things and ultimately kind of become more rounded as a person, as a hireable employee and then potentially reenter soccer. But I haven't made any decisions yet. I'm still working on it.”

Those conversations about career transitions aren’t necessarily frightening, but they are heavy. And maybe a bit too constant right now. Larentowicz said that they all might be coming together to create a bit of “analysis paralysis.” But it might be OK to sit still for a second. Creating an identity besides “Jeff, the soccer player” when you’ve been “Jeff, the soccer player” for so long will take time. He’s outlasted time and doubt before, too.

Remember, “Jeff, the soccer player” began his MLS career as “Jeff, the dude on the bench.” It took a year before he earned regular playing time with the Revolution. Even after he earned that playing time, he spent years fighting for his spot on the field.