What NYCFC's future looks like as Ronny Deila joins Standard Liege

Reports became reality Monday morning when New York City FC announced Ronny Deila, their MLS Cup 2021-winning head coach, has departed midway through the 2022 season to become the manager for Standard Liege in Belgium’s top flight.

“Whereas NYCFC have consistently been able to stay at or near the top of the Eastern Conference and then finally, I think through Deila, get over the jump to win MLS Cup.”

“When we generally see the successful franchises in history, we've seen coaches stay for a long time,” Calen Carr said. “Look at Seattle , look at Toronto for that period of time. And then when we've seen them change a lot, it's really like Atlanta , where that turnover really hasn't resulted in continuing that same sort of model of success.

Now, does the Norweigan’s return to Europe – with Nick Cushing taking over on an interim basis after being Deila’s assistant – spell trouble for the Cityzens? And should fans be worried about how NYCFC are now looking to appoint their fifth full-time manager since joining the league in 2015 as an expansion side?

NYCFC have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in six straight seasons, highlighted by their trophy-raising victory over the Portland Timbers last December on penalty kicks. That form carried into the spring as they reached the Concacaf Champions League semifinals, only stopped by Seattle, historic winners over Liga MX’s Pumas.

Now, Cushing’s mandate is to keep the good times rolling at a club that’s atop the Eastern Conference standings, second in the Supporters’ Shield standings (behind LAFC) and brought an eight-game unbeaten streak into the June international break.

How Matt Doyle sees it, that means getting the most out of NYCFC’s talented group of youngsters in the short-term and long run.

“Ronny Deila's always going to be remembered as the coach who won NYCFC their first trophy, but his long-term impact was he did a better job than the guys who came before him at developing young players,” Doyle said. “James Sands, Taty Castellanos, we've seen Talles Magno has taken a jump this year. Keaton Parks was not a written-in-pen starter before Ronny Deila.