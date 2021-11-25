What every MLS club would bring to Thanksgiving

ENERGY

Is this even the same D.C. United? Last year they were so meek and quiet. This year they pulled up on a motorcycle doing a wheelie while slamming a combination of Mountain Dew, Monster and chocolate milk they call Mondew Milk. They keep excitedly offering you some. Well they were anyway. They were actually really impressing everyone at first. They crashed pretty hard though and have now been asleep on the couch for the last couple of hours. Everyone loved the excitement and hopefully there’s even more next year.