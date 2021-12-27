What 2022 could mean for LA Galaxy & Mexico defender Julian Araujo

After Greg Vanney took over for Guillermo Barros Schelotto as head coach of the LA Galaxy , the 20-year-old played his first full professional season as an out-and-out right back. Oh, and in the midst of that season, he decided his international soccer allegiance by filing a one-time switch and joining Mexico's national team. After the Galaxy’s MLS season ended, the 2021 MLS All-Star made his debut for El Tri in an international friendly against Chile in December.

What do the numbers say about Araujo? And what might 2022 mean for him? Let’s talk about it.

With 2022 just around the corner, we’re using Second Spectrum’s data to examine several MLS players who could be due for a huge year – and who could even feature at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Last week, we looked at Atlanta United and USA center back Miles Robinson . This week? It’s Araujo time.

The California native had just over four expected assists last year, which put him in the 92nd percentile among all players according to Second Spectrum’s model. That 4 xA total puts him fifth among all fullbacks and wingbacks in MLS, only behind Julian Gressel , Brooks Lennon , Aaron Herrera and Daniel Lovitz . That’s some elite shot-creating company for Araujo.

When you dig through the Second Spectrum data on Araujo, the first thing that stands out about him is his passing. Starting for a possession-oriented team like Vanney’s Galaxy, Araujo played a bunch of passes in 2021 – he attempted 1,522 passes, which was 22nd in all of MLS and fifth among fullbacks and wingbacks. But to borrow a thought from my column last week, attempting a lot of passes isn’t nearly as valuable as doing valuable things with those passes.

Zooming out a bit, Araujo put up some impressive numbers in a pair of other passing categories as well. He played the third-most passes of any outside defender to teammates between the lines in 2021, averaging 2.5 per 90 minutes.

On a per-90-minute basis, Araujo’s xA number takes a bit of a hit, but he was still in the 91st percentile among fullbacks and wingbacks with 0.12 xA per 90. It’s not all about the quantity of shot-creating passes for the young right back – it’s about quality, too. Araujo’s teammates averaged 0.13 xG on shots created by Araujo, which puts his key passes in the 84th percentile among fullbacks and wingbacks in terms of quality.

He also completed the third-most through balls among fullbacks and wingbacks last year, just behind Gressel and Lovitz.

Passing is a big part of Araujo’s game (and one that should continue to improve in future seasons), but it’s certainly not the only reason he’s such a talent. Another huge piece of Araujo’s value is his speed: In 2021, the Mexican international was the 38th fastest player recorded in MLS with a top sustained speed of 9.8 meters per second. Araujo used that speed early and often last year, registering more sprints than any other MLS player in 2021.

Araujo has speed in spades but isn’t a reliable ball progresser on the dribble just yet. He was in the 50th percentile among fullbacks and wingbacks in average defenders bypassed per touch and in the 59th percentile in average forward distance traveled per touch. Over the next couple of years, it will be fascinating to see if Araujo starts to drive into open space afforded to him by opposing defenses. If he does, he’ll be hard to stop.

One other quick note on Araujo: he isn’t a dominant aerial presence. He loves to defend – and told The Athletic as much in an interview earlier this year – but at 5-foot-10, he may never be all that strong in the air. Still, he put up solid success percentages in offensive and defensive aerial duels. In 2021, Araujo ranked in the 66th percentile for offensive aerial duel win percentage and in the 68th for defensive aerial duel win percentage.

Just like last week, if you got tired of reading somewhere up above, don’t worry. I’ve got a TL;DR for you that summarizes Araujo’s current statistical profile:

Fast

Effective right back for a possession team

Good shot creator (quality and quantity)

Not a regular threat to drive forward on the dribble