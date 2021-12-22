What 2022 could mean for Atlanta United & USMNT defender Miles Robinson

Time has a habit of moving really, really quickly. You know that, I know that, Ferris Bueller knows that, we all know that. One minute you’re an expansion team and the next minute you’re lifting MLS Cup – or you’re opening a wooden spoon that was sent to you in the mail. Either way.

I say all this to point out the 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than a year away. It’s going to be here before we know it. And with that in mind, I’m going to be using Second Spectrum’s data over the next few weeks to look at several MLS players who could feature at the tournament in Qatar.

What do the numbers say about Robinson? And what might 2022 mean for him? Let’s talk about it.

At 24 years old, Robinson is just entering the prime of his career. He played more than 2,300 minutes for Atlanta during the 2021 regular season and postseason and was a consistent presence on a team that lacked consistency in the manager role. Between Gabriel Heinze, Rob Valentino and current head coach Gonzalo Pineda, ATLUTD players spent much of the season on a managerial roller coaster – yet he still placed on the 2021 MLS Best XI.

Even while balancing that with USMNT camps and games, Robinson put up some impressive numbers in MLS and earned himself a starting spot in the USMNT’s backline. Defensively, Robinson ranked in the 85th percentile in aerial duel win percentage among center backs with at least 10 aerial duels. Being in the 85th percentile doesn’t paint him as a fully top-tier, elite defensive ball-winner, but it's clear Robinson is no slouch in the air. When you watch him and get a feel for his athleticism, it’s no surprise the center back was a former high school basketball star.

He has the hops. And he has the speed: Robinson’s top speed of 9.5 meters per second last year placed him 26th among 243 eligible center backs in MLS in terms of straight-line speed. With that athletic combination, Robinson is a nightmare for opposing attackers. There’s a reason Michael Parkhurst called him “the best one-on-one defender” he’s ever played with.