Welcome to Sunday Night Soccer: Matthew McConaughey introduces new era

The 30th MLS season is here, with a twist: Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
And who better to sweep in this new era of destination viewing than Austin FC co-owner and minister of culture Matthew McConaughey?
We'll pass the baton to the award-winning actor, who provided a must-listen voice-over before LA Galaxy host San Diego FC for Matchday 1 (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
They say your 30s are better than your 20s. Well, if that’s the case, then MLS is going to be better than ever. You see, 30 years ago a league was born. A vision took shape, giving us three decades of heart-stopping, historic moments.
And now as we celebrate the past, a new era begins as we welcome the league’s 30th club, bringing a new city, new life, and new rivalries to this league. Get ready for a season like no other – more stars, more drama and now more primetime.
For the first time ever, the biggest match of the week takes center stage on Sunday Night Soccer. Tonight isn’t just the start of the season; tonight is 30 years in the making. So, welcome to the next chapter of Major League Soccer. Welcome to Sunday Night Soccer.