Wednesday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 20's action

Ezequiel Barco is beginning to show why he was so highly regarded when he first arrived, New England continue to find ways to win, while Raul Ruidiaz maintained his path toward making history. Elsewhere, Inter Miami fans will hope that Rodolfo Pizarro ’s heroics will lead to more consistent performances.

I remember a conversation I had with Darlington Nagbe shortly after he left Atlanta. I asked him to give me the scoop on Ezequiel Barco. He was a player that had always fascinated me because I could see the talent, but so often he flattered to deceive and I couldn’t figure out why.

“Is he good in training?” “Can he make it in MLS?” I asked questions along those lines and Darlington’s response was an emphatic yes to all of the above. Since then, Barco has pretty much continued to show flashes without ever really living up to the promise. Until now.

I’m not inside the locker room so I have no idea what exactly has changed, but in recent weeks he has added a consistency to his game that hadn’t been there before. Since returning from the Olympics he has started and played 90 minutes in all four games, scoring three goals and adding a couple of assists in the process, while being a constant attacking threat.

Another question surrounding Barco has been in regard to what his best position is. At the moment, it doesn’t seem to matter where he plays because he’s finding the right spaces in dangerous areas where he can really hurt the opponent. Personally, I like him playing up high through the middle as he has done in recent weeks, because he has the skill set to cause an enormous amount of problems.