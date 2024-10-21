"We want more": CF Montréal, Atlanta United clash in Wild Card match

Ask Caden Clark , and the CF Montréal playmaker will begrudgingly admit his team is the favorite in Tuesday's Eastern Conference Wild Card against Atlanta United at Stade Saputo (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

"So I think that’s where we can intrinsically look at ourselves and say, ‘You know what? We’ve got this.’ They say that? No problem. But in here, we actually have a belief."

"If we’d listened to everyone, what they said, the probability was 10 percent – why play the game then?" said interim head coach Rob Valentino. "Just let the data play, the simulation, and then the game’s over.

"We're not going into this game thinking this is gonna be easy. You know, just show up and put in a good performance," he said. "We're taking it very seriously and trying to keep the underdog mentality because it seems to be working for us."

However, Clark – whose 4g/4a since in just nine appearances since his late-summer arrival from Minnesota United FC – refuses to get carried away by the 5W-1L-1D record Montréal are riding into the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

"I mean, with the form we’re in now and it’s a home game… I think it’s fair to put us as favorites," said the 21-year-old US youth international.

"I think we’ve proven a lot of people wrong, so there’s no point in stopping now," said midfielder Bryce Duke . "The playoffs are right around the corner, we’re just focused on what we can do, and we believe in what we can do."

Montréal, for their part, are most certainly hitting their peak. With their season on life support, Laurent Courtois' side turned it around from September onward, winning five of their last seven – including a 2-0 playoff-clinching win over New York City FC on Decision Day.

"And being on the road in a tough environment against a good team and say, ‘Right, we were able to come out with a big win and now we’ve got to do that again.’ To remember that feeling of what it took."

"As much as we wanna say, ‘Right, it’s a fresh start,’ we also want to take that momentum from Saturday night," the veteran said.

For goalkeeper Brad Guzan , Atlanta's Decision Day heroics may have come at the perfect time for a team that's on a two-game winning streak for just the second time all season.

Josef factor

Montréal's newfound belief has also been spurred by the recent play of Josef Martínez, who's scored six of his 11 goals this season in the club's last five games – including a brace in a 2-1 win at Atlanta earlier this month.

"He makes the game pretty easy for me," Clark said of the Venezuelan striker. "We were laughing in the locker room yesterday, just about some stuff that we were talking about on the field and just, you know, how simple you can make the game.

"I think if we stay close to each other and we can just be threatening, us three [with Duke] up front, and just pick our moments, I think that’s the most important thing."

Additionally, there are Martínez's well-known ties to Atlanta, where he won the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award and MLS Cup back during a magical 2018 season.

"When you have history with the club and stuff like that, it always adds a little bit of motivation," Duke said. "You saw it when we played Atlanta away, two goals, you see how much it means to him.