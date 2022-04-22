"We're going to bring everything": Houston Dynamo, FC Dallas ready for Texas Derby

The Texas Derby has been played every year since 2006, when Houston Dynamo FC began play in MLS as a ready-made rival for an FC Dallas side less than a four-hour drive up I-45.

"They're a good team, they're a really good team," Houston defender Adam Lundkvist said of Dallas. "They have some additions during the offseason, they added some good, quality players and a new coach as well. So, it's a completely different group. Still, we have a pretty good idea of what they're going to throw at us."

This first of two matches this season (other is July 9) to decide who takes home the El Capitan cannon could very well be a postseason preview. If both teams do reach the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, it will remarkably be the first time since 2011.

Dallas and Houston enter Week 8 tied on 12 points for fourth place in the Western Conference standings, with Saturday's hosts holding the edge in goal difference. Dallas have dropped only two points in their first four home matches under first-year manager Nico Estevez, and the Dynamo have conceded only once in each of their first two away contests under their own new skipper Paulo Nagamura.

And yet there's a newness to these teams' first meeting of 2022, in the men who set the lineups and tactics for Saturday's Toyota Stadium clash (3 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter) and each teams' position in the table .

For teams aiming to recapture their glory years – when the Dynamo won two MLS Cup titles and reached four finals between 2006 and 2012, or when FCD won the 2016 Supporters' Shield and US Open Cup double – there might be even more potential for emotions to boil over than this fixture normally brings.

That's a possibility Estevez has considered and is trying to prepare his charges for.

"I think the way to control this is to have a plan," he said. "If you're focused on the plan and you focus on controlling these emotions because you know you have a task, you have a role, and you have instructions, you have to try and make that. While if you only think to fight and you only think to get into battles, you lose focus on what you have to do.

Estevez, who cut his coaching teeth amid the backdrop of the Derby del Turia between Valencia CF and Levante UD on Spain's Mediterranean coast, knows a heated environment awaits.