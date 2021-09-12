"We needed this": Houston Dynamo FC cherish snapping winless streak

Beating their Texas-based rival at BBVA Stadium provided plenty of reason to celebrate, but most importantly it broke their 16-game winless streak. The Dynamo had gone nearly four months without a three-point haul, stretching back to their 2-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on May 22.

“We needed this,” head coach Tab Ramos said. “It's been a while since we've won a game and that's not where you want to be, but that doesn't mean you enjoy it any less. In particular, when you play a rivalry game with traveling fans – you know that hopefully next time we play it'll be full orange and we didn't have that today. We are only to blame for that because we haven't been getting any wins."