"We defended like little boys": Phil Neville sounds off on Inter Miami after draw vs. FC Cincinnati

"We defended like little boys, we defended naively, we didn't compete, we lacked discipline and concentration,” Neville said, shortly after praising his team’s ability to take their chances. “And that’s unacceptable, unacceptable. Simple balls into the box we didn’t deal with. Simple concentration bits we didn’t deal with. We are in the stage of the season where concentration is the main thing, concentration will get you to win games of football and it’s not going to be easy; you just got to defend and do the right things all the time and defensively we were as poor as we have been all season.”