WATCH: Teary-eyed Cristian Roldan tells parents about USMNT World Cup spot

“I'm just so thankful for you guys. … Without you guys, I wouldn't be here,” a teary-eyed Roldan told his parents, as captured in US Soccer’s ‘The Call’ video series. “From the bottom of my heart, just thank you for everything. I hope you guys are proud of me and our two brothers and I want to continue to make you guys proud.”

Naturally, one of Roldan’s next calls was to his mom and dad. All the sacrifices his family had made, the journey to this accomplishment every player dreams of, was turning into reality.

US men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter had just called him, providing highly-anticipated news that he’s going to the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Seattle Sounders FC midfielder had secured one of his country’s 26 roster spots. There was no need, any longer, to be on pins and needles.

The behind-the-scenes content provides a window into the moment, when a player finds out they’re going to the World Cup. Berhalter made the rounds Sunday and Monday before Wednesday’s big reveal, and the FaceTime calls are full of raw emotion.

In one conversation, all the hard work paid off.

“This is the cherry on top of everything that we've dreamed of,” said Roldan, who grew up near Los Angeles. “I mean, to not even think that I was going to play college soccer to now going to the World Cup, it's incredible.”

Roldan, 27, joined Seattle in 2015 after playing at the University of Washington. He’s since become an all-time great for the Sounders, ranking third in club history with 47 assists across all competitions and seventh with 36 goals – all via 280 appearances.

He’s not slated to start for the USMNT in Qatar, but Berhalter praised what sort of impact the 32-times-capped midfielder provides.