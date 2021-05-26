Watch: Matthew McConaughey gets Austin FC fans hyped before Q2 Stadium opener

Though Austin FC are yet to play a home game, their traveling away support seems to only grow with each match. For last weekend’s trip to Nashville SC , hundreds of supporters marched in song to Nissan Stadium and took the Music City by storm.

The Verde faithful also trekked in considerable numbers to their first-ever match on April 17 at LAFC and second one at Colorado on April 24. Perhaps the figure will keep growing as their stretch of eight straight road matches winds down, concluding with a June 12 trip to Sporting Kansas City.