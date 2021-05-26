Watch: Matthew McConaughey gets Austin FC fans hyped before Q2 Stadium opener

The hype around Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium opener on June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes keeps on building.
The expansion club recently shared a video of co-owner and minister of culture Matthew McConaughey leading chants inside their soccer-specific stadium, which will open at 100 percent capacity in accordance with local health guidelines.
McConaughey can be seen beating his chest in excitement, a nod to his Mark Hanna character in “Wolf of Wall Street,” and doing his best capo impression over the megaphone. Check it out below:
Though Austin FC are yet to play a home game, their traveling away support seems to only grow with each match. For last weekend’s trip to Nashville SC, hundreds of supporters marched in song to Nissan Stadium and took the Music City by storm.
The Verde faithful also trekked in considerable numbers to their first-ever match on April 17 at LAFC and second one at Colorado on April 24. Perhaps the figure will keep growing as their stretch of eight straight road matches winds down, concluding with a June 12 trip to Sporting Kansas City.
Now, just imagine what their 20,500-seat venue will sound like when head coach Josh Wolff’s team competes at Q2 Stadium for the first time. Based on the McConaughey-led chants above, the environment will be a sight to behold.