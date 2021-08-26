Watch: LAFC's Jordan Harvey and Galaxy's Julian Araujo on what makes El Trafico so special

With 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target now in the books, it's just about time to get back into Heineken Rivalry Week, with the final slate of derby matchups set to kick off this weekend. That means another edition of one of the league's most compelling rivalry showcases, as LAFC and the LA Galaxy meet in a massive El Trafico bout at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday (7 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes).
It might still be in its relative infancy, but El Trafico has already provided us with some memorable matchups, starting with the very first one that gave us one of the great goals in MLS history off the foot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The second episode of the Bleacher Report and Wells Fargo content series “Heart of the Game” went live on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's matchup, with the episode featuring interviews with Jordan Harvey of LAFC and Julian Araujo of LA Galaxy, who gave their perspective on what makes these rivalry games such special matchups.
"From the first moment we stepped on the field and we had this LA rivalry, it was electric. It was just the craziest thing I've ever been a part of. I can't pinpoint any game that has this much energy, this much anticipation and fire from the players that feed off the fans. You feel like the whole league is looking at this LA rivalry."
Added Araujo: "They're the games I've always dreamed of playing in and prepared myself to play in. I really can't explain the feeling that it is when I play against them, but it's a feeling that I love to wake up to."
Watch the full episode above, including a tribute to Mo Fascio, Vice President of LAFC's Independent Supporters Union, the 3252, who passed away from COVID-19 in February 2020.