Walker Zimmerman: USMNT need three-point response against Costa Rica

Shortcomings in their buildup sequences and the breakdown in set-piece defending that allowed the game-winning goal were key flashpoints in the Yanks’ first loss of the Concacaf Octagonal round, and Zimmerman provided useful perspective on both in the postgame press conference.

It’s not easy for a player to step in front of the cameras just moments after the conclusion of an exhausting match and summarize to reporters what went right and wrong. Walker Zimmerman did a pretty decent job of it in the aftermath of the US men’s national team 's stinging 1-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Panama on Sunday, though.

“They tried to overload the six-yard box, put more numbers in closer to our goal, and tried to whip in a ball right on top of our goalie in the near zone,” said the center back of Panama’s targeted strategy on corner kicks and other restarts. “I honestly haven't gotten a chance to look at it back, but it's a zone that we should be able to take care of. And it's something that we have to take pride in, how we defend set pieces.

“That should be a strength of this team, with our size, with our mentality. And that's a goal of ours, is to always be holding an advantage in the set-piece category, because that we certainly have the personnel to do that – to defend and hold a zero and then certainly create more opportunities on the attack.”

Goalkeeper Matt Turner echoed that analysis, suggesting that Los Canaleros spotted a seam worthy of attacking in the USMNT’s win over Jamaica.

“If you look back at the Jamaica game, they had a pretty good chance in the first half off a near-post flick from, I think it was [Shamar] Nicholson,” Turner said in a postgame availability only for on-site media. “So that was obviously a weak point in the zone, somewhere that they were trying to attack, and we just couldn’t get our heads on the ball before [Anibal] Godoy did tonight. This is a game of inches, and unfortunately we were on the wrong side of it tonight.”

Patterns of attacking play were a problem of comparable or even greater magnitude, with the US completing passes at a decidedly pedestrian 79.8% and failing to threaten Luis Mejia’s goal, with Los Canaleros' frontline consistently disrupting their buildout.